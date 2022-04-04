ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Martha Stewart’s cat Princess Peony killed by her 4 dogs

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xwhQV_0eyuVYV600

Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart took to social media over the weekend to share the untimely death of one of her beloved pets.

Princess Peony was mistaken as an intruder and killed by Stewart’s four dogs, according to Stewart’s Instagram post.

Princess Peony and her sister, Empress Tang, were born in 2009, according to a slideshow on Stewart’s website.

Stewart said that she will miss Princess Peony “very badly.”

WNBC noted that Stewart is a well-known animal lover, owning dogs, cats, birds, chinchillas and a host of other animals over the years.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Action News Jax
Action News Jax

90K+

Followers

95K+

Posts

27M+

Views

Follow Action News Jax and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WBKR

Kentucky Dog Gets Goosed By Family Cat and It’s Hilarious [WATCH]

For twelve years, our first two pets, Ruby and Bob, have been best friends. We were worried when we found our cat, Bob, at the creek, about whether or not our dog, Ruby, would get along with her. Ruby, typically, wasn't fond of any other female animals. She is an Alpha female and wants no other female in the yard. But, it turns out that Bob was an exception.
ANIMALS
SheKnows

Martha Stewart’s Latest After-School Snack Is The Perfect Childhood Throwback For Everyone

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Martha Stewart’s latest snack is exactly what we needed to end this upcoming school year: a snack perfect for children of any and all ages. On March 12, Stewart posted a throwback video of her on Martha Bakes, showing the audience how to make the ever-so iconic PB&J bars onto her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “If you’re a big fan of PB&J then you’ll love this dessert. This version of the childhood combination concentrates the flavors into bite-sized bars that appeal to all ages.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
pethelpful.com

9 of the Cutest Small Dog Breeds

Dr. Mark is a veterinarian. He has been working with dogs for more than 40 years. The votes are in! Discover which small dog breeds take home the title for cutest canine. Of course, "cuteness" is subject to personal opinion, but majority rules. The Cutest Small Dog Breeds. Affenpinscher. Japanese...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Princess#Dog#Wnbc#Cox Media Group
Syracuse.com

The 10 most popular dog breeds in US: Poodles leap into top 5

NEW YORK (AP) — Labrador retrievers are still tugging hardest on U.S. dog lovers’ heartstrings, but poodles just strutted back into the American Kennel Club’s top five most popular dog breeds for the first time in nearly a quarter-century. The club’s annual popularity rankings come out Tuesday,...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's New Five-Step Cake Recipe Is The Epitome of Zesty Goodness

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Martha Stewart is showing us how to celebrate Spring in style, but baking up a whole, delicious cake. On March 16, Stewart posted a gorgeous photo of a Spring-themed cake onto her Instagram. She posted it with the caption, “Much like its namesake flower, the daffodil cake is a cheerful herald of spring. Baked in a tube pan, the dramatic two-tone cake has an orange-and-lemon yellow layer and a fluffy white angel food layer....
RECIPES
thebrag.com

What’s up with Doja Cat and her tweets about quitting music?

In a series of tweets, Doja Cat has announced that she is quitting and ‘can’t wait to f****** disappear’. What’s up with that?. Here’s something inexplicable to wake up to: in a series of tweets, Doja Cat that she is done making music and cannot wait to disappear. While we’re (almost) sure she’s not serious, it seems Doja faced some issues while touring in Paraguay, which led to her rant.
MUSIC
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's 'Elegant' Carrot Cake Recipe Is Inspired By This Refreshing & Classic Springtime Dessert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This Spring, it’s all about the carrot cake and Martha Stewart is making sure everyone knows how versatile carrot cake can be this season. On March 26, Stewart posted a delicious-looking photo of her newest carrot-cake recipe. First came cookies, and now there’s an elegant dinner party option. Stewart posted the photo to her Instagram with the caption, “Classic carrot cake takes cues from lemon-poppy seed loaf in this elegant hybrid. It has all...
RECIPES
103.3 WKFR

Tiny Trixie, 2-Years-Old, Is The Perfect Couch Potato Companion

Do you wish you had an animal that would just sit around with you and binge-watch t.v. all day? Then Trixie would be the perfect companion. Trixie, our guest for Dog Days, is about 2 years old. She's a little camera shy and seems to have a slight aversion to men. At least, when she first meets them. She had no problem immediately running up to me (a woman) but, it took Dana sitting on the floor at a distance for a few minutes before Trixie felt comfortable.
MICHIGAN STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
90K+
Followers
95K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy