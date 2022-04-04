ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
We’re About to Learn More About ‘Halo’s Kwan

By Kayla Cobb
 2 days ago
Two episodes in and we still don’t know much about one of Halo‘s main characters, Kwan. But according to actor Yerin Ha, that’s about to change.

“After Episode 2, all I’ll say is that her relationship with Soren [Bokeem Woodbine] then becomes a lot more finessed. And then you get to see that quirky relationship play out,” Ha teased to Decider.

The ending of “Unbound” puts Kwan in an odd situation. After hiding from United Nations Space Command (UNSC) and being rescued by Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber), Kwan ends the episode separated from Master Chief. Left under the care of former Spartan Soren-066, Kwan has to navigate her status as one of UNSC’s newest fugitives.

Kwan is one of the few series regulars who is brand new to this universe. A teenager from the outer colony planet of Madrigal, Kwan was the daughter of Jin Ha, the leader of this colony’s insurrectionists. As such, she has a distrust of the UNSC and of Spartans. That’s starting to change after Officer John saved her life. Though she’s still understandably skeptical of the UNSC, both Kwan and Master Chief are realizing that their destinies may be bigger than they ever dreamed.

“She’s a little bit sassy, but I do think she’s someone who has lost everything that she loves. She’s actually grieving throughout the whole series,” Ha said. “You see her finding ways to deal with that, how much her anger plays into that and how much she needs to hone in that anger and channel it into something else, which is finishing off what her dad started and becoming a leader and someone to lean on for her people. Even though she’s young, I think she has big hopes and dreams for her people.”

We still don’t know exactly how this headstrong teenager will change Officer John. But it’s clear that these changes are happening for the better.

New episodes of Halo premiere on Paramount+ on Thursdays.

