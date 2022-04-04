ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana couple reported missing in central Nevada

By News 3 Staff
news3lv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A couple from Indiana has been reported missing after they were last reported to be in central Nevada. The Esmeralda County Sheriff's Office says Ronnie and Beverly Barker...

news3lv.com

