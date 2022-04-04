Fire engulfs home of retired Santa Fe assistant fire chief

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A retired Santa Fe assistant fire chief continues to recover from severe burns after his own home was decimated last week in a blaze.

Ted Bolleter remains in the University of New Mexico Burn Center, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

His daughter, Savannah Bolleter-Baca, told the newspaper Saturday he was in stable condition but “in a lot of pain.” He suffered second- and third-degree burns to his hand, feet and face.

Bolleter, 55, was also a former fire marshal with the Santa Fe Fire Department.

The fire broke out just before 6 p.m. Friday. Fire officials determined wind had blown an ember from a fire pit, setting wooden patio furniture on fire.

Bolleter-Baca says the fire then caused two propane tanks to explode.

There were eight people in the home at the time, including five children. Bolleter’s daughter said everyone was able to get out safely except Bolleter, who ran through the blaze and around the back of the house.

Several crews responded. One firefighter suffered burns to his shoulders, chest area and neck. He was later treated at a hospital and released.

The blaze was finally brought under control by 1 a.m. Saturday.

Bolleter-Baca says her parents’ home will have to be rebuilt.

Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya says the fire definitely hits close to home.