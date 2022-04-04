South Jersey’s Golf Courses to Check Out This Weekend

Summer in Atlantic City is about to get more exciting! There's an indoor go-kart track opening soon where you can get indulge in some friendly racing action. I live for go-karting! I swear I bought a Mini Cooper because it feels like driving a street-legal go-kart. So, I'll be counting the days until this course opens in A.C.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO