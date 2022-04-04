ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Board formally votes to keep open pair of veterans’ homes

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Veterans’ Homes board voted to keep open homes in Caribou and Machias a day after the governor signed into law a bill banning closures without legislative approval.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills on Monday called it a “much-deserved victory” for veterans, their families and workers.

“Our veterans have earned the right to receive care near their families in the communities they love,” she said in a statement.

The board took action on Friday, a day after the governor signed the bill that was unanimously approved by both chambers of the Legislature.

Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, and the governor led the charge to save the facilities. The new law requires legislative approval to close veterans homes in the future. It also puts back into statute the six municipalities where the homes must be located.

The operator of the veterans homes contended closing the homes in Caribou and Machias was necessary because of economic factors and to maintain quality of care across its system. The governor has since included an extra $3.5 million in funding in a budget proposal.

Created in 1977, Maine Veterans’ Homes is a state-chartered nonprofit that operates facilities in Augusta, Bangor, Scarborough and South Paris, in addition to Caribou and Machias.

