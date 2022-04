Another day, another bit of roster fine-tuning. The Yankees swapped out a bit of their bullpen by sending Joely Rodríguez across town to the Mets in exchange for Miguel Castro. Messing with the bullpen season by season is a time-honored tradition — it’s rare for most arms to remain effective for extended periods of time — but in this case especially, the Yankees may have been motivated by the dip in velocity that Rodríguez displayed earlier in spring. Either way, he’s a Met now, and Castro will suit up in pinstripes hoping to be another cog in the well-oiled machine that the bullpen was last year.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO