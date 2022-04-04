Delaware fire officials: 2 dead after New Castle house fire

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Two women have died after a fire that heavily damaged a Delaware home over the weekend, state fire officials announced Monday.

Firefighters arrived at the New Castle home early Saturday to find flames shooting from the one-story dwelling and two people trapped inside, the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal said in a news release.

Two women were rescued from the burning house and taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition. One woman, aged 72, died on Saturday and the other, aged 90, died on Sunday, officials said.

The fire remains under investigation. So far this year, 14 people have died in fires in Delaware, compared to 10 fire deaths in the state in all of 2021, officials said.