Environment

Wind Advisory issued April 4 at 8:51AM PDT until April 4 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

By National Weather Service
KTVZ
 2 days ago

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. with gusts up to 65 mph expected. For the Wind Advisory,. southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph...

ktvz.com

Idaho8.com

High Wind Warning

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM TUESDAY... * WHAT...West-southwest winds sustained at 30 to 40 MPH with gusts of 50 to 60 MPH. Isolated gusts over 60 MPH are possible. * WHERE...Almost all of southeast Idaho, including but not limited to the eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, Snake River Plain, portions of the southern and eastern highlands, Bear Lake, Teton Valley, and the eastern Central Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving is expected for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust are possible, especially along Interstate 15 between Hamer and Idaho Falls, Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Chubbuck, Interstate 86 between Pocatello Airport and American Falls, Idaho 39 between American Falls and Aberdeen, and Interstate 84 near Yale and Idahome. Isolated power outages and tree damage will be possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. Secure or bring inside loose outdoor items before the strong winds arrive. Use caution if driving. If you encounter severe blowing dust, do not stop on the roadway. Slow down, turn on your lights, and use the painted roadway lines to guide you. Look for a safe place to pull as far off the highway as possible. &&
ENVIRONMENT
WSAZ

Winter Storm Watch | 3 to 6 inches likely

(WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the WSAZ viewing area commencing late Friday night into Saturday. This means the likelihood of significant impacts from snow accumulations. The snow will start as a mixed bag of rain, sleet and wet snow late Friday night...
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

The storm is here; High Wind Warning all day Monday – Mark

It’s going to be a windy Monday. A strong storm has arrived, bringing high, gusty winds, rain and heavy mountain snow. Expect these conditions throughout the day. A High Wind Warning is in effect for most of the region and will be in place through late tonight. Rain will...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

NOAA – NSW Warns Severe Thunderstorms in Florida, Critical Fire Weather in the Great Plains, and Mountain Snow in the Northwest

The latest weather forecasts reveal that some parts of the United States are still at risk of experiencing isolated severe weather events from Saturday to Monday, April 2 to April 4, affecting areas in the Florida Peninsula, the northern-central Great Plains, and the Pacific Northwest. Weather Forecast. The Weather Prediction...
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:48:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Cold wind chills to 55 below zero and areas of blowing snow expected. Plan on areas of poor visibilities and difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast especially near Point Lay. * WHEN...Until midnight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility down to one half mile or less at times. Cold wind chills as low as 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties.
ENVIRONMENT
TMJ4 News

Rain and snow showers on Friday, snow squalls possible

Friday a few isolated showers are possible early, with a better chance for rain and snow showers Friday afternoon and Friday evening. Late afternoon and evening some heavy bursts of snow are possible. Those snow showers combined with wind gusts of 30-40 mph may result in snow squalls.
ENVIRONMENT
KFOX 14

Strong thunderstorms remain in area with pockets of heavy rain and small hail

TORNADO WATCH remains in effect until 8am for Gonzales, DeWitt, Lavaca Counties. Storms in the area as of 1:15am are weaker than earlier. There are still pockets of heavy rain, lightning, gusts and couple pockets of very small hail but overall, these storms are good news with welcome rainfall in our area. Later tonight, will need to monitor our eastern counties in the watch for signs of stronger storms. Otherwise, this storminess will gradually exit our region and impact the Houston area through daybreak.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Alfalfa, Beckham, Blaine, Bryan, Caddo, Canadian, Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Alfalfa; Beckham; Blaine; Bryan; Caddo; Canadian; Carter; Cleveland; Comanche; Cotton; Custer; Dewey; Ellis; Garfield; Garvin; Grady; Grant; Greer; Harmon; Harper; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnston; Kay; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Logan; Love; Major; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Roger Mills; Stephens; Tillman; Washita; Woods; Woodward WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
KTVZ

A Couple Fair Days

The resorts saw some nice additions to their bases and getting to the resorts won't be too bad this morning. Today and tomorrow will be very fair days on the mountain with highs in the mid 40's today and mid 50's Thursday. A chance of snow showers settles in Friday and will stay through Tuesday.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Roads and railways likely to be disrupted by snow as weather warning issued

Disruption for roads and railways is expected after a yellow weather warning was issued for snow across northern parts of Scotland.The Met Office issued a warning from 6am to 10pm on Tuesday for an area covering much of Highland and Grampian.It was previously issued for 4pm on Tuesday to 11am on Wednesday.“Snow may cause some disruption across parts of Scotland through Tuesday before clearing northwards,” the Met Office said in its warning.“Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.” Read More Ukraine news live: Body of Olga Sohnenko found in shallow graveWhy has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict simply explained
TRAFFIC
KTVZ

Glorious new snow!

Mt. Hood Meadows reported 17 new inches. Timberline reported 7 new inches. Hoodoo reported 14 new inches. Mt. Bachelor reported 18 new inches. Ski Bowl reported seven new inches.
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Chilly; wind-driven rain/snow

GOOD MONDAY MORNING, EVERYONE... The current system moving through the NW will bring mixed showers and high winds to the region today. Rain is likely all day, with the upper elevations mixing in some snow. Highs will be in the low 40's to as much as 50 degrees. Westerly winds at 20-30 mph will gust as high as 55 mph! Rain will turn to snow tonight as lows drop into the 20's. Very gusty westerly winds will back off to 15-20 mph after midnight.
ENVIRONMENT

