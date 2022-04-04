‘Marauders’ #1 charts a new path while building on X-Men history

BOOM! Studios' hit series BRZRKR is headed into the home stretch, as the final chapter in B.'s epic story begins in BRZRKR #9. All the answers you've been waiting for will be revealed (and a few you didn't expect as well), and the team of Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt (Folklords, Grass Kings), Ron Garney (Wolverine, Captain America), Bill Crabtree (BPRD), and Clem Robins (Hellboy) are making sure the series delivers a finale to remember. They've also shared some insight and teases of the massive final chapter exclusively with ComicBook.com, and if that wasn't enough, we're also sharing an exclusive look at a gorgeous black and white Humberto Ramos variant cover that will launch its BRZRKR #9 when it hits stores this June, and you can find both below.
Comments / 0