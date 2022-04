Note: Spoilers for The Batman are discussed in this article. Following the turbulent opening phase of the DCEU, director Matt Reeves was given the massive task of helming the third incarnation of DC’s Caped Crusader within the last 10 years. Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy set a high bar for how Batman could be shaped in live-action theatrical endeavors, but The Batman needed to be much more than going back to those fundamentals. For that, Reeves and co-writer Peter Craig needed to draw on several sources of inspiration to make Robert Pattinson’s hero resonate with a 2022 audience numbed from relentless reboots and sequels. Thankfully, they did just that and then some by looking toward the gritty crime-noir thrillers of director David Fincher and the comic book source materials that make Batman the “World’s Greatest Detective.”

