ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Punk legend Jordan – aka Pamela Rooke – has died

By Ali Shutler
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePunk legend Jordan (aka Pamela Rooke) has died aged 66, her family have confirmed. In a statement, her family revealed that Rooke “died peacefully a stone’s throw away from the sea in her home town of Seaford, East Sussex in the company of her loving family at 9pm” last night (April...

www.nme.com

Comments / 30

Related
musictimes.com

Pamela Rooke Cause of Death Revealed: Punk Icon Was 66

Punk legend Jordan, more commonly known as Pamela Rooke, recently passed away at 66 years old. According to Rooke's family (via NME), the punk legend "died peacefeacefully a stone's throw away from the sea in her home town of Seaford, East Sussex in the company of her loving family" last night, Apr. 3, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Pamela Rooke, The “Queen Of Punk” Known As Jordan, Dies At 66

Pamela Rooke, the style icon and legendary figure in the British punk scene better known as Jordan, died on 3 April at the age of 66, her partner confirmed to Brighton and Hove News. “She died peacefully a stone’s throw away from the sea in her hometown of Seaford, East Sussex in the company of her loving family at 9 pm last night,” he wrote, adding that her passing followed a short period of illness due to a rare form of bile duct cancer. “Jordan was a wonderful woman and will be remembered for countless decades to come.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

I feel fined! Ringo Starr's granddaughter, 36, is ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown but asks if she will be let off if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules

Ringo Starr's granddaughter was ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown - but has asked if the fine can be 'overturned if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules', a court has heard. Tatia Starkey, 36, who is the daughter of Ringo’s son Zak,...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Jarman
Person
Glen Matlock
Person
Jo Caulfield
Person
Jon Savage
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Lou Reed
Person
Siouxsie Sioux
Person
Jonathan Ross
Person
Neil Tennant
Person
Maisie Williams
Person
Danny Boyle
The Guardian

Taylor Hawkins obituary

Drummers have had to learn to live with satirical jokes about their musicianship or aspects of their personalities, but Taylor Hawkins proved that the drummer could be a star in his own right, and also that being a drummer could co-exist happily with being a singer, songwriter and bandleader. Hawkins,...
OBITUARIES
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punk Rock#Punk Band
musictimes.com

Phil Collins Health Problems: Shocking Issues Drummer Suffers From Explained

Phil Collins' health seemingly deteriorated in a snap. From an energetic drummer who used to headbang in all his songs, Collins showed a drastic change when he recently appeared in front of his fans, looking frailer than ever. The 71-year-old singer joined Mike Rutherford and Rony Banks during their show in Berlin, Germany, where he remained seated throughout the setlist.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Oscars: Eight Things the TV Cameras Missed

The 2022 Oscars included a number of memorable moments, though some of them weren’t documented on the telecast. From Will Smith’s intense talk with Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry after his onstage confrontation with Chris Rock to a Big Little Lies reunion, not all of the action was seen by viewers watching the awards show on ABC. Here are some of the most memorable moments that weren’t on TV.More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Stream 'CODA,' 'Power of the Dog' and Other Oscar-Winning FilmsJimmy Kimmel Reacts to Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at Oscars: "It Was So Shocking"TikTok Makes Oscars Debut...
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Ghost Predicted the Pandemic. Now the Metal Band Is Foretelling the Fall of Empires

Click here to read the full article. When your day job requires you to dress up as a satanic pope, you’re going to have a complicated view of Christianity. But that doesn’t mean Tobias Forge, the creative mastermind behind the occult-rock band Ghost, can’t appreciate the religion’s artistic and cultural beauty. “In the same way that I would not hang out with an alien from the film Alien, but I love the look of it? That’s my relationship with Christianity,” Forge tells Rolling Stone. “I’m a big fan of the arts treasures that are in there and it’s always had a...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Dave Grohl In Tears In 1st Photo Since Taylor Hawkins Death As He Arrives Back In LA

Dave Grohl sobbed as he landed back in Los Angeles along with his Foo Fighters bandmate, devastated over the death of Taylor Hawkins. Dave Grohl was filled with emotions he arrived back in California after the unexpected death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The 53-year-old could be seen sobbing at Los Angeles International Airport as he embraced who is believed to be his manager John Silva on Saturday, March 26. The two men were surrounded surrounded by Dave’s other bandmates including Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, Rami Jaffee and Samantha Sidley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Conrad Janis, 'Mork & Mindy' Star, Dies at 94

Conrad Janis, a busy character actor best known for playing Mindy McConnell's father Frederick on the Robin Williams sitcom Mork & Mindy, has died. He was 94. The actor, who was also a jazz trombonist and owned an art gallery, had over 100 credits to his name. Janis died of...
TV & VIDEOS
KXLY

Sir Elton John was blocked from adopting an orphan

Sir Elton John was stopped from adopting a Ukrainian orphan because of his sexuality. The 75-year-old star and his husband David Furnish tried to adopt a child from an orphanage they visited, but they were told they wouldn’t be able to because they’re gay. The ‘Rocket Man’ hitmaker...
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

The One Song That John Lennon Would’ve Given His ‘Eyetooth’ To Write

There’s one specific track, a disco track, that John Lennon once said he would’ve given his “eyetooth” to write. It’s fascinating that Lennon would’ve wanted to write a disco track, considering the Beatles ventured into a lot of different subgenres of music, but not really ever disco. However, it’s not shocking that Lennon would’ve wanted to write the earliest disco hit of the disco era…
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy