Essex County, NJ

Football: Cedar Grove defeats Wallkill Valley in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 quarterfinals

Sophomore quarterback Stephen Paradiso passed for three touchdowns as fourth-seeded Cedar Grove looks to go back-to-back after defeating fifth-seeded Wallkill Valley in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove’s defense came to play in this one as it recorded three interceptions, including...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
No. 2 Ocean Township is no match for No. 7 Burlington Township without QB Douglas in SJ3

The second season brings with it second chances. Burlington Township made the most of its opportunity Friday night. The Falcons, behind a bulldozing performance from its offensive line, received 148 yards from senior running back Naquan Jones as part of a 226-yard rushing attack. Burlington Township steamrolled Ocean Township, 34-7, in a South Jersey Group 3 football quarterfinal in Oakhurst.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rutgers basketball beats Fairfield in charity exhibition for Eric LeGrand: 4 observations

In its first public showing since the spring, the Rutgers basketball team gave its fans a glimpse of what to expect heading into a highly-anticipated 2022-23 season. The Scarlet Knights defeated Fairfield, 78-65, in a charity exhibition that will benefit Rutgers athletics legend Eric LeGrand’s foundation at Jersey Mike’s Arena on Sunday afternoon. It marked the final test of the preseason for Rutgers, which opens its season on Monday, November 7, in Piscataway against Columbia.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Football: No. 15 Caldwell shuts down High Point in North 2, Group 2

Harry Boland brought three touchdowns while Luke Kurzum added three more as top-seeded Caldwell defeated eighth-seeded High Point, 41-0, in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in West Caldwell. Caldwell (9-0) will host fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinal round next Friday. Caldwell...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
Montclair forfeits football playoff game to Ridgewood after using ineligible player (UPDATED)

Ridgewood was awarded a victory by forfeit over Montclair in the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 football playoffs an NJSIAA spokesman said Friday morning. In an e-mail to NJ.com, NJSIAA spokesman Michael Cherenson said a forfeit was awarded after Montclair admitted it used an ineligible student-athlete. However, details emerged throughout the day Friday regarding how Montclair found out one of its players were ineligible.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Dominant play in the trenches lifts Camden Eastside over South Plainfield in SJ, G3

The steam was billowing off of Will Norman’s upper body as he stood on the field. Norman, Camden Eastside’s stellar defensive lineman, was taking the tape off his wrist, smiling after the performance he and the rest of the Camden Eastside defense delivered on Friday evening. In just his third game of the season, Norman and the rest of the defensive line lived in South Plainfield’s backfield, consistently driving up the field and pressuring their opponent.
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
Football: Asbury Park continues resurgence, defeats Pitman in SJG1 opener (Photos)

Jashawn Carter and Jai’sun Brown can remember the tears they and their teammates had when they Asbury Park’s season was going to be cancelled eight weeks ago. “The day of our first game they came to us and we met here early and they said you’re not going to have a season,” said Brown a senior four-year starter at quarterback. “When I found out we weren’t going to have a season, I was crying about it.”
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Freshmen help Glassboro earn first playoff win since 2015

For a football program with a rich history like Glassboro, seven years without a playoff victory is an eternity. If an extremely talented freshman class has anything to say about it, the wait until the next one won’t be nearly as long. Rookies Amari Sabb, Jerome Foster and Brandon...
GLASSBORO, NJ
