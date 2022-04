My Hero Academia has revealed a closer look at the colors for Izuku Midoriya's newest hero costume! Izuku has gone through a fair bit of trouble ever since the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series had begun. It all kicked off with one major makeover right from the jump as Izuku went on a brief stint as a vigilante hero trying to take down as many villains as he could alone. This process changed him both inside and out, and there was no better reflection of that change than how much his hero costume had morphed as a result.

COMICS ・ 17 DAYS AGO