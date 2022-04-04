Glenwood man faces assault charge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who initially called 911 to report that a woman had suffered a “heroin overdose” has been charged with first-degree murder after officers found a blood-spattered board at the scene. The Gazette reports that 62-year-old Arthur Flowers, of Cedar Rapids, was booked into the Linn County Jail on Sunday morning in the death of Emily Elizabeth Leonard. Officers found her dead in a bathroom with “obvious head injuries” after Flowers called 911 around 6 p.m. Saturday. Investigators suspect she was struck with the bloodied board that also was found in the bathroom, according to a Linn County criminal complaint.
OMAHA, Neb. — Blake Miller, 18, quietly kept his head down for much of his first court appearance Wednesday. Miller's defense attorney, William Bianco, said he was not surprised to hear his client was charged in the shooting death of his best friend, 18-year-old Tanner Farrell. "When somebody dies...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman accused of leaving her newborn baby on a city sidewalk is headed to district court. Trinity Shakespeare, 27, waived her preliminary hearing Friday. She’s charged with one count of felony child abuse. Court documents show that Shakespeare has had issues with drugs, alcohol,...
A judge in Nebraska sentenced a 29-year-old mother to spend up to four decades behind bars in the death of her infant son in 2019. Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock handed down a sentence of 25 to 40 years to Mandy Watson De Garcia in the death of 8-month-old Leovardo Garcia, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the face late Monday night while stopped at a Des Moines intersection. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at 2nd Avenue and University Avenue, Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said. The woman was stopped at the light when someone […]
Crews in the area working to investigate what led up to the car crash near 194th & Q during rush hour. It's no secret workers are needed everywhere, especially in the service industry. Felony child abuse case in Omaha heads to district court. Updated: 3 hours ago. A woman accused...
As reported by KWWL, a deadly shooting took place in Waterloo early this morning, March 22. Per KCRG, "In a news release, police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to an apartment at 627 West 2nd Street." It took place on West 2nd Street, where local authorities had...
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body, police allege in court documents publicly released Tuesday.
LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people are in jail after a crash and subsequent standoff involving two kids in Lincoln Sunday night. Elizabeth Moran, 28, was arrested for two counts of child abuse, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, use of a vehicle to assault a police officer, willful reckless driving, driving during revocation, obstructing government operations and leaving the scene of a crash.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager. Police said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Officers called to 161st Avenue found 18-year-old Tanner Ferrell had been shot. Ferrell was taken to a hospital, where he later died. No arrests have...
Davenport, IOWA – According to the Davenport Police Department, all three suspects were charged on Wednesday. Police officials said that all three suspects, 20-year-old Javon Combs, 18-year-old Chrystian Smith and 18-year-old John Hanes, are now charged with first-degree murder in shooting death of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey. It happened on...
Cedar Rapids, IA- An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing drugs. Radio Iowa reports that Prosecutors describe 62-year-old George Patrick Ashby as a large-scale meth dealer. Court records indicate Ashby was the leader of a drug ring that shipped...
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities found the missing 10-year-old Lincoln boy. The Lincoln Police Department said that Julio Magoon returned home in a Saturday morning announcement. In an early Saturday morning press release, LPD said that Magoon had been last seen leaving his residence in the area of N 19th & Superior Streets on Friday evening.
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines say two people were injured Sunday night after someone opened fire with an AR-15 rifle during a dispute on the city’s north side. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of 11th Place, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The […]
Comments / 2