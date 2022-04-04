ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenwood, IA

Glenwood man faces assault charge

By Ethan Hewett
kmaland.com
 2 days ago

(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood man faces an assault charge following his...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 2

Related
Western Iowa Today

Police: Iowa man killed woman he claimed died from overdose

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who initially called 911 to report that a woman had suffered a “heroin overdose” has been charged with first-degree murder after officers found a blood-spattered board at the scene. The Gazette reports that 62-year-old Arthur Flowers, of Cedar Rapids, was booked into the Linn County Jail on Sunday morning in the death of Emily Elizabeth Leonard. Officers found her dead in a bathroom with “obvious head injuries” after Flowers called 911 around 6 p.m. Saturday. Investigators suspect she was struck with the bloodied board that also was found in the bathroom, according to a Linn County criminal complaint.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WOWT

Case of woman who gave birth on Omaha sidewalk goes to district court

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman accused of leaving her newborn baby on a city sidewalk is headed to district court. Trinity Shakespeare, 27, waived her preliminary hearing Friday. She’s charged with one count of felony child abuse. Court documents show that Shakespeare has had issues with drugs, alcohol,...
OMAHA, NE
Law & Crime

‘This Is Gut-Wrenching, to Say the Least’: Judge Sentences Nebraska Woman to Prison in Infant Son’s Death After ‘Severe Shaking Episode’

A judge in Nebraska sentenced a 29-year-old mother to spend up to four decades behind bars in the death of her infant son in 2019. Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock handed down a sentence of 25 to 40 years to Mandy Watson De Garcia in the death of 8-month-old Leovardo Garcia, the Omaha World-Herald reported.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenwood, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Glenwood, IA
WHO 13

Police: Woman shot in the face while at stoplight in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the face late Monday night while stopped at a Des Moines intersection. It happened around 11:45 p.m. at 2nd Avenue and University Avenue, Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said. The woman was stopped at the light when someone […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence
94.1 KRNA

Another Deadly Shooting in Waterloo This Morning

As reported by KWWL, a deadly shooting took place in Waterloo early this morning, March 22. Per KCRG, "In a news release, police said they were called just after 4 a.m. to an apartment at 627 West 2nd Street." It took place on West 2nd Street, where local authorities had...
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NebraskaTV

Two behind bars after Lincoln crash, standoff

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two people are in jail after a crash and subsequent standoff involving two kids in Lincoln Sunday night. Elizabeth Moran, 28, was arrested for two counts of child abuse, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, use of a vehicle to assault a police officer, willful reckless driving, driving during revocation, obstructing government operations and leaving the scene of a crash.
LINCOLN, NE
US News and World Report

Teenager Fatally Shot in Omaha; No Arrests Made

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police are investigating the fatal shooting of a teenager. Police said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday. Officers called to 161st Avenue found 18-year-old Tanner Ferrell had been shot. Ferrell was taken to a hospital, where he later died. No arrests have...
OMAHA, NE
KBUR

Iowa drug ring leader sentenced to 30 years in federal prison

Cedar Rapids, IA- An eastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing drugs. Radio Iowa reports that Prosecutors describe 62-year-old George Patrick Ashby as a large-scale meth dealer. Court records indicate Ashby was the leader of a drug ring that shipped...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
News Channel Nebraska

LPD finds missing 10-year-old boy

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities found the missing 10-year-old Lincoln boy. The Lincoln Police Department said that Julio Magoon returned home in a Saturday morning announcement. In an early Saturday morning press release, LPD said that Magoon had been last seen leaving his residence in the area of N 19th & Superior Streets on Friday evening.
LINCOLN, NE
WHO 13

Police: AR-15 rifle used in Des Moines shooting, 2 injured

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines say two people were injured Sunday night after someone opened fire with an AR-15 rifle during a dispute on the city’s north side. It happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of 11th Place, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The […]
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy