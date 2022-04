The building that serves as the current home of the Council on Aging could be rezoned for a future mix of apartments and office space. City commissioners took a step toward rezoning the property at 1830 S. Broadway when they met Tuesday. They reached a consensus to advance a proposed ordinance to rezone the property from a high density single family residential district to a residential mixed use district.

LEAVENWORTH, KS ・ 13 DAYS AGO