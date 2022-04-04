Must-see softball games and tournaments for April 4-10: 1st full week under way

Bellefonte and Penns Valley each had their first few games rained out and were raring to go on Monday under cloudy skies. The Lady Raiders won 11-1 in a cold, windy five-inning affair at O’Leary Field. Just as the wind blew, Bellefonte starting pitcher Josselyn Nau blew past the Lady Rams’ batters. She pitched five innings, striking out six batters, allowing just one run on two hits. Nau had a no-hitter through three innings, prior to Penns Valley’s Scotty Dinges reaching base on a single into center field.

BELLEFONTE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO