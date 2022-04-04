ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Must-see softball games and tournaments for April 4-10: 1st full week under way

By Bill Evans
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s the first full week of the high school softball season and there’s a slew of entertaining...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

NJ.com
NJ.com

191K+

Followers

102K+

Posts

69M+

Views

Related
Centre Daily

Bellefonte softball grabs Opening Day victory with 11-1 victory over Penns Valley

Bellefonte and Penns Valley each had their first few games rained out and were raring to go on Monday under cloudy skies. The Lady Raiders won 11-1 in a cold, windy five-inning affair at O’Leary Field. Just as the wind blew, Bellefonte starting pitcher Josselyn Nau blew past the Lady Rams’ batters. She pitched five innings, striking out six batters, allowing just one run on two hits. Nau had a no-hitter through three innings, prior to Penns Valley’s Scotty Dinges reaching base on a single into center field.
BELLEFONTE, PA
WyoPreps

PhotoFest! Girls Softball Week #3

The girl's softball season rolled along last week with just a few games due to spring break but we have some photos courtesy of Kellie Jo Allison and Trenda Allen from a couple of sites last week. We have pics from the Laramie/Cheyenne Central doubleheader, the same for Campbell County/Wheatland and Thunder Basin/Wheatland. There was no shortage of effort, that's for sure. Enjoy!
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Pandemic
Franklin News Post

Baseball and softball games are postponed, rescheduled

Blue Ridge District openers involving Franklin County's baseball and softball teams scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed because of a forecast of inclement weather. The Eagles baseball game against Staunton River has been reset for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Also, Tuesday's junior varsity game between the Eagles and the Golden...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
extrainningsoftball.com

Eric Lopez’s Softball Bracketology: The Latest Predictions After Week 8

College softball’s premier Bracketologist has joined Extra Inning Softball! Eric Lopez has been analyzing the NCAA softball tournament selections for more than a decade, including trends and key metrics utilized by the NCAA Softball Committee in selecting the postseason field. Last season, he correctly predicted 63 of the 64 teams in the NCAA tournament and 14 of the 16 hosting teams.
SPORTS
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
191K+
Followers
102K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy