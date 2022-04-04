ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What We Can Learn from Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli

By Reviewed by Devon Frye
psychologytoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga presented the award for Best Picture with Liza Minnelli at the Academy Awards. In many ways, their interaction was a masterclass in how to be supportive without backing down or bulldozing the other person. Three tricks to be more supportive in relationships are to have people's backs,...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Radar Online.com

Jason Momoa Replaces Wedding Ring On Solo Oscars Outing As Lisa Bonet Reconciliation Rumors Swirl

Jason Momoa hit the 2022 Oscars red carpet solo amid rumors that he and estranged wife Lisa Bonet are reconciling. On Sunday, the Game Of Thrones actor, 42, was the epitome of debonair at the Dolby Theatre, decorating his black suit with a blue and yellow pocket square to show support to Ukraine. Both he and stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz later took the stage as presenters.
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

How Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz Are Making Their Relationship Work

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are making their relationship a priority. A source tells ET that the pair is "still going strong," nearly seven months after they were first romantically linked. "They both have hectic schedules and are understanding of that, but still make it work," the source says....
CELEBRITIES
People

Jonathan Scott Held Zooey Deschanel's Oscars Gown Train for 3 Hours: 'You've Held My Heart' for 3 Years

Jonathan Scott is paying tribute to his girlfriend of nearly 3 years, Zooey Deschanel. The Property Brothers star, 43, posted two photos from the Vanity Fair Oscars party on Instagram Tuesday. In one picture, he 's posing with Deschanel, 42, on the red carpet, while in the second, he is carrying the voluminous train of her pink gown over his arm as they enjoy the event.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Will Smith
Person
Liza Minnelli
In Style

Sandra Bullock's Daughter Can't Wait to Go to a Red Carpet Premiere

When your mom is Sandra Bullock, there are certain things that come with the territory, like huge Hollywood red carpet events. Until now, Bullock's kids, son Louis and daughter Laila, haven't accompanied her to any of her big premieres — and it's about to change, sort of. Bullock said that Laila wants to hit the carpet like her megastar mom, but not all parties are aligned on that just yet.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empathy#The Academy Awards
The Independent

Bruce Willis’s stuntman reflects on ‘changes’ in Die Hard star’s behaviour following aphasia diagnosis

Bruce Willis’s stunt double has reflected on the actor’s “changes” in recent years following his diagnosis of aphasia.On Wednesday (30 March), it was announced by the Die Hard actor’s family that he was “stepping away” from acting after being diagnosed with the brain condition.In a statement shared on Instagram, Willis’s family wrote on Instagram that he had been “experiencing some health issues” that were “impacting his cognitive abilities”.Stuntman Stuart F Wilson, who has worked with the 67-year-old action star for 17 years, told The Sun that he had initially attributed the actor’s “changes” in behaviour to be caused by...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, More Confirmed as Oscars Presenters

The 94th Oscars are just over a week away, and as Hollywood's biggest night gets closer more details about the awards are being revealed. On Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced more presenters confirmed for the upcoming event. Announced in this most recent group of presenters are Samuel L. Jackson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Halle Bailey, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sean "Diddy" Combs, and Shawn Mendes. Previously announced Oscars presenters include Ruth E. Carter, Kevin Costner, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Zoe Kravitz, Mila Kunis, Lady Gaga, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong'o, Rosie Perez, Chris Rock, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, and Yuh-Jung Youn.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa reveals incredible transformation ahead of the Oscars

Kelly Ripa is taking her award season preparations very seriously, and now some fans think she might have taken things too far. Live with Kelly and Ryan released an exciting teaser promoting their After Oscar show out the Monday following the Academy Awards, to discuss all things winners, red carpet looks, and surprises of the night.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Stone shares unique transformation for latest project

Sharon Stone has been known for her ability to be a chameleon when it comes to her many roles and projects, although her fans certainly weren't expecting to see her latest one. The actress took to social media to share a clip for a commercial spot that she was recently...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy