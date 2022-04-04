ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC Action News WFTS

Father, 9-year-old son found dead in apparent murder-suicide

By Veronica Beltran
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LPnjC_0eyuPPcz00

A murder-suicide investigation is underway after a 9-year-old boy and his father were found dead Monday morning.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the mother of the 9-year-old attempted to pick up her son, who'd been spending the weekend with his father, at the Trellis at the Lakes Apartments complex on Sunday; however, the boy's father did not respond to her calls or knocks on the door.

"This is just a very sad situation where you have a type of custody dispute between the parents. They have been having issues and so unfortunately, it looks like the father decided to take her son's life and then kill himself," said Yolanda Fernandez, St. Petersburg Police Public Information Officer.

Worried, the boy's mother called St. Pete PD for a welfare check. When officers arrived, officers said there was no sign of foul play and neighbors hadn't heard anything suspicious, and because the father and mother were estranged they had no legal reason to forcibly enter the apartment.

On Monday, the mother returned and called the apartment manager for assistance. When the manager went into the apartment they made the tragic discovery and immediately called St. Pete PD.

WFTS

"They discovered the father and the son. The father had shot his son and had killed himself. So at this point, a very sad situation where we have a deceased 9-year-old boy and his father, both dead here on the scene," said Yolanda Fernandez with St. Pete PD. "Of course, this will have to be confirmed by the medical examiner, but there’s really no other sign of foul play of any kind.”

The victim was identified as 9-year-old Andres Chateau and his father was identified as Kevin Bybee, 44.

St. Pete PD shared a photo of Chateau, which was provided by his mother. Chateau, per St. Pete PD, lived in Pasco County with his mother and attended Innovation Academy.

The Crisis Center of Tampa said resources are available. People may contact 2-1-1 or The National Suicide Prevention Hotline at
1-800-273-8255 (TALK)

St. Pete Police
St. Pete Police are investigating after they say Andres Chateau, 9, was found dead on Monday morning along with his father in an apparent murder-suicide.

St. Pete PD said they are just beginning their investigation and still have a lot of work to do with forensics and family members to better understand what occurred. They told ABC Action News they understand there had been an eviction notice, but they don’t know if it had anything to do with what happened.

Comments / 14

Lisa Clason
1d ago

what a shame, as a mother I can't even imagine the pain she is going through. I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers for the family and friends of this sweet little boy. May you Rest In Peace 😓🙏

Reply
10
Dana Berger
2d ago

why do they gotta take the kids ?? so heartbreaking praying for this mama

Reply
13
Sythed
1d ago

I work with his grandmother such a tragedy prayers to the family

Reply
10
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS

23K+

Followers

5K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
CBS Philly

‘Doctors Said He’s Brain Dead’: Devastated Father Speaks Out After 15-Year-Old Son Shot In Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy is on life support after he was shot in Wissinoming Thursday night. Eyewitness News spoke with that boy’s grieving father. The 15-year-old’s father, as you can imagine, is devastated. He says his son is not expected to survive after being shot right here in front of his home. “It’s a lot to take in,” said John Toomey, the victim’s father. Toomey describes the heartbreaking moment he found his 15-year-old son, Sean Toomey, lying in his neighbor’s yard with a gunshot wound to the head. “You can’t describe it. It’s not something I want anyone to experience. I was just...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Police#Public Safety#St Pete Pd#Wfts
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Andrei Tapalaga

Dead Mum Gives Birth 10 Days After Her Death

The baby spent a couple of days in the mortuary without anyone being awareCarokynabooth/Pixabay. A woman named Nomveliso Nomasonto Mdoyi from South Africa had complained of breathlessness for a couple of days after which she suddenly passed away. She was the mother of five other children at her home in the village of Mthayisi in South Africa’s southern Cape province. As presented by family members, she neither nor anyone else was aware that she was pregnant before her death, so it came as a big surprise to find a baby after 10 days she had died.
AOL Corp

Florida teacher beaten and hospitalized after attack by 5-year-old student, police say

A south Florida teacher was taken to the hospital last week after she was attacked by a 5-year-old student, leaving her "dazed" and "unresponsive," officials said Monday. The unidentified instructor was found by first responders “sitting on the ground against the wall" and "appearing to be in a faint state" at Pines Lakes Elementary School, about 15 miles southwest of downtown Fort Lauderdale, according to a heavily redacted Pembroke Pines Police Department incident report.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Woman shot ex while swapping children in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An argument over child discipline led to a shooting in Tampa Sunday night, according to the Tampa Police Department. Tampa police said two people met on North Marion Street at around 8 p.m. to swap their children per a custody agreement. During the swap, the female suspect began arguing with the […]
TAMPA, FL
WSMV

19-year-old found dead in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday night. According to police, gunshots were reported around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the 300 block of Forest Hills Drive. Officers arrived at the scene and found a man inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WAFF

Lawrence County couple identified in apparent murder-suicide

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County woman was shot and killed by her husband in an apparent murder-suicide incident earlier this week, according to authorities. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, Martha Chardavoyne Athon, 59, and her husband, James “Jay” William Athon Jr., 54, of Lawrence County, were found dead in their home on Sunday. The victim’s identities were released Friday by the Lawrence County Coroner’s Office.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy