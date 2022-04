Impact100 SRQ revealed that they had raised a record-breaking $663,00 in collective donations, which will fund six transformational grants of $110,500 each to be awarded to local non-profits this giving year. These women changemakers have an inclusive culture and a unified mission to realize and impact unmet community needs. I had the pleasure of speaking with several women from Impact100 SRQ to understand the personal motivation of giving through their lens.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 20 DAYS AGO