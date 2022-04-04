ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Englanoff switches to multifamily, eyes Little Armenia

By TRD Staff
therealdeal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver-the-top spec home developer Dr. Joseph Englanoff is making a move on...

therealdeal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Cindy Crawford’s Former Malibu Beach Home Hits the Market for $99.5 Million

Click here to read the full article. Fans of indoor-outdoor living, get your wallets ready. Cindy Crawford’s former beachside abode in California just listed, and it’s a dream for lovers of both nature and design. With an asking price of $99.5 million, the listing is currently one of LA’s most expensive places on the market. The two-story home sits on three acres of land above the El Sol Beach in Malibu, and offers up to 7,450 square feet of living space to roam. Its Mediterranean-style exterior gives way to four beds and five full baths, an expansive wraparound deck with a...
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
mansionglobal.com

Betty White’s Sun-Filled Former Home in Coastal California Lists for $7.95 Million

"Betty's home in Carmel was her special sanctuary and it was one of her favorite places to recharge and rejuvenate," said listing agent Nicole Truszkowski. Composite: Vincent Sandoval / Getty Images; Aerial Canvas for Sotheby's International Realty. A four-bedroom bayside property owned for decades by late actress and comedian Betty...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armenia#Sunmar#Urbanize Los Angeles
mansionglobal.com

California Ranch With Mountain and Ocean Views Listed for $8 Million

This historic northern Santa Barbara County ranch built in 1910 with mountain and ocean views spreads out over 377 acres. The La Hoya Creek Ranch consists of three homes, a hay barn, a milk house and three storage sheds, totaling 10 bedrooms and four bathrooms within the property, according to the listing.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS LA

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Blocking $320 Million Deal To Sell Angel Stadium To The Angels

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to block Angel Stadium’s sale to the Los Angeles Angels, allowing the $320 million deal to move forward. ANAHEIM, CA – MARCH 15: General view of the exterior of Angel Stadium before the Round 2 Pool 2 Game between Team Japan and Team Korea in the World Baseball Classic at Angel Stadium on March 15, 2006 in Anaheim, California. Korea defeated Japan 2-1. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) The lawsuit filed by the People’s Homeless Task Force had claimed Anaheim illegally switched from a land lease to a sale, and that the deal may have violated the state’s affordable housing law. A judge dismissed the claims, ruling that the deal can continue. The $320 million deal includes the stadium and 150 acres of land around it, and in exchange, the team has committed to staying in Anaheim through at least 2050. The Angels have plans to build homes, shops, restaurants, hotels, and offices on what are now parking lots around the stadium, but neighbors have concerns. about the development plans.
ANAHEIM, CA
freightwaves.com

Is this the calm before California ports’ next cargo storm?

Finally, some relief from supply chain bottlenecks for the besieged ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. In the first two months of 2022, the queue of ships waiting for Southern California berths fell, velocity of cargo moving through terminals increased and more boxes were unloaded at Southern California docks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Inside the luxurious $6million LA mansion - complete with a pool, outdoor fireplace, 'butler's pantry,' and film studio - 'purchased with Black Lives Matter donations' FOUR MONTHS before charity 'disclosed its finances' for the first time

Property photos offer an glimpse inside the luxurious interior of a $6million mansion reportedly bought with Black Lives Matter donations. The 6,785sq ft, seven-bed six-bath property in Studio City, near Los Angeles, was purchased in October 2020 for $5,888,800 by a financial manager for BLM leaders. Pictures inside the grand...
REAL ESTATE
ScreenCrush

‘Ambulance’ Review: To Live and Drive in L.A.

Ambulance’s premise is ingeniously simple. Two brothers rob a bank. The heist goes bad and a cop gets shot. Police swarm the bank and the only way for the brothers to escape is in the ambulance carrying the injured police officer. Now the chase is on, with the LAPD pursuing the ambulance while one brave EMT inside it tries to save the dying cop’s life.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy