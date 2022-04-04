ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

Man who Jumped from Train in Cayuga County ID’d

By Ed Vivenzio
 2 days ago
Investigators in Cayuga County have identified the man who they say jumped off a moving train in the Town of Brutus, leading to his death. Sheriff Brian...

