ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Kids Health Watch with Dr. Sang

By Stephen Hawkins
KMPH.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — We're excited to kick off a new monthly segment where we focus...

kmph.com

Comments / 1

Related
Long Beach Tribune

Three-month-old dies of Covid-19 because the mother “wanted to treat it naturally before going to any doctors,” charged

While the majority of the Covid-19 cases in minor children and babies will recover from the virus without developing severe condition, some of them develop symptoms and are required to undergo proper treatment. A proper treatment was required for a 3-month-old Covid-ill infant who was left home alone for a whole day in the care of the 9-year-old sibling, but the baby later died in hospital.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Society
Fresno, CA
Health
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
City
Fresno, CA
CBS LA

2 Dead, 14 Hospitalized In Suspected Outbreak Of Legionnaire’s Disease In Coachella Valley

PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Public health officials are sounding the alarm about a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in the Coachella Valley that includes two deaths and more than a dozen hospitalizations. Twenty cases have hospitalized 14 people, two of whom – a Riverside County resident and a visitor to the area – have died, according to the Riverside University Health System-Public Health. The cases were reported to public health officials between the Fall of 2021 and early 2022 in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and surrounding communities. Legionnaire’s disease is a type of pneumonia that can be contracted by breathing in aerosolized water...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kids Health Watch#Sang Pediatrics
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
ABC4

17 new LDS temples announced during April 2022 General Conference

(ABC4) – As the April 2022 General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took place over the weekend, officials announced 17 new temples will be built in the near future. President Russell M. Nelson has announced 100 new temples since he became the Church leader in 2018. With this latest announcement, […]
RELIGION
NBC 29 News

Dr. Taison Bell honored on 40 Under 40 Leaders in Health list

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Minority Quality Forum is listing Doctor Taison Bell with UVA Health on it’s 40 Under 40 Leaders in Health list. “What’s come together for me in this moment is, I’m doing the work I dreamed to do since I was a child in the community where it all started,” Dr. Bell said.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
KOAT 7

Watch: Get inspired by 'Kids Who Can' on Stitch

Kids continuously demonstrate that they are brave, passionate, resilient and determined. These future leaders' boldness and strength make them destined to achieve success. This uplifting episode from Stitch celebrates the stories of kids in Sacramento, New Orleans, Savannah and Portland, Maine. Watch as they inspire their communities and achieve their dreams.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy