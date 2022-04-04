Kids Health Watch with Dr. Sang

PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Public health officials are sounding the alarm about a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in the Coachella Valley that includes two deaths and more than a dozen hospitalizations. Twenty cases have hospitalized 14 people, two of whom – a Riverside County resident and a visitor to the area – have died, according to the Riverside University Health System-Public Health. The cases were reported to public health officials between the Fall of 2021 and early 2022 in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and surrounding communities. Legionnaire’s disease is a type of pneumonia that can be contracted by breathing in aerosolized water...

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO