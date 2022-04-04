ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Suspect in police officer’s killing remains in jail

By Caroline Bleakley
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of killing a Washington police officer on the Las Vegas Strip will remain in jail until his next court appearance in May.

Freddy Allen, 58, is facing an open murder charge for the stabbing death of Tyler Steffins, a 33-year-old police officer who was vacationing in Las Vegas from Edmonds, Washington.

Edmonds Police Officer Tyler Steffins (Credit: Edmonds PD Facebook)

Steffins was stabbed on the pedestrian bridge between New York, New York, and the MGM Grand at Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, March 26.

Allen refused to go to his initial court hearing last week and it was rescheduled for Monday morning.

The judge said Allen will remain behind bars with no bail set.

Allen told the court he can’t afford an attorney and that he understood the charges against him.

His next court appearance is scheduled for May 9, 2022.

Carebear ?2.0
2d ago

so the homeless man was sleeping minding his own business, until this officer comes to mess with his dog. They get into an argument officer leaves. comes back the next day to pick on this guy and his dog again, gets into a physical altercation with him, in self defense he stabs him to get him to leave him alone. Now this homeless guy is in jail for murder.

