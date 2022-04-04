Suspect in police officer’s killing remains in jail
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of killing a Washington police officer on the Las Vegas Strip will remain in jail until his next court appearance in May.I-Team: Washington police officer stabbed to death on Las Vegas Strip
Freddy Allen, 58, is facing an open murder charge for the stabbing death of Tyler Steffins, a 33-year-old police officer who was vacationing in Las Vegas from Edmonds, Washington.
Steffins was stabbed on the pedestrian bridge between New York, New York, and the MGM Grand at Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on Saturday, March 26.
Allen refused to go to his initial court hearing last week and it was rescheduled for Monday morning.I-Team: Suspect’s criminal history detailed after deadly Las Vegas Strip stabbing
The judge said Allen will remain behind bars with no bail set.
Allen told the court he can’t afford an attorney and that he understood the charges against him.
