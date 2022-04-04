ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Woman arrested in fatal weekend stabbing in Frayser

By Shyra Sherfield
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman accused of fatally stabbing a man over the weekend is now behind bars. Memphis police say 39-year-old Shaquita Williams is charged with second-degree murder after...

Da Groovelyne
2d ago

REAL TALK 101: MEN in general... we need to quit playing with the emotions of women...they tend to become just as violent as us! ALWAYS REMEMBER: If you love something...set it free. If it comes back to you...it's yours forever. In the event it doesn't come back to you...it was NEVER meant to be! THIS DOESN'T MEAN YOU KILL IT!

