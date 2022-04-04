When can we expect the last frost?

CHICOPEE, Mass. ( WWLP ) – With the weather now getting warmer, many people are wondering if it’s safe to start preparing their gardens.

It is officially that time of the year when many people are wondering when they can start gardening and when will we see our last frost. Taking a look at the average low temperatures for the lower Pioneer Valley from April through July, April is still prone to frost with lows on average in the 30s.

The average last frost does not occur until the first week of May and overall May is much warmer with lows in the 40s. As for June and July, no issue there with low temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

As for snow, we can still see some in April. The average snowfall for April is just over an inch and a half. If you are going to start gardening, use caution and watch 22News for your latest weather updates .

