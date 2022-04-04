ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Justin Bieber steals show at Grammys in Padres hat

By Dillon Davis
 2 days ago

SAN DIEGO – Justin Bieber made headlines Sunday for showing up to the Grammys in an oversized suit. But it was another item he wore later in the night that caught the attention of San Diegans.

In a performance of his 2021 hit “Peaches,” the 28-year-old pop star rocked a brown and yellow Padres hat, first while seated at a piano and later in an energetic rendition on stage with Giveon and Daniel Caesar. The performance, which likely kept program censors busy , was a highlight in a joyful night at the award show that featured big wins by Jon Batiste, Silk Sonic, Olivia Rodrigo and Foo Fighters.

At least locally though, Bieber’s hat representing the Friars briefly sent Twitter ablaze — and even drew a reaction from the ballclub itself.

San Diego among cities where home prices have tripled since 2000

“You sure do look good in brown and gold, @justinbieber,” the Padres tweeted Monday morning .

The moments around Bieber’s performance drew a mix of jokes and reactions from locals, including Padres broadcaster Jesse Agler , who tweeted, “Well now I know why Bieber asked me for that hat.”

Bieber kicked off his “Justice World Tour” at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena in February . The tour was temporarily delayed in the days that followed due to COVID-19 issues with his team, but since has resumed with upcoming dates in North Carolina, Florida, Ohio, Iowa and Texas, his website shows.

Three days from Opening Day, Bieber’s appearance in the Friars’ hat left San Diegans with some questions.

“Justin Bieber at the Grammy’s in a Padres hat?” a Twitter user named Connor wrote. “Ok. Bet he doesn’t know about how special the Khalil Greene and Josh Barfield middle infield was in 2006.”

Masks now optional indoors at San Diego Unified schools

“Justin Bieber wearing a Padres hat?” another user named Blake wrote. “I wonder what his thoughts are on Eric Hosmer.”

“How much did (Padres chairman Peter) Seidler pay Bieber to wear the SD hat,” another user asked .

The one question remaining for the Biebs: Does he play shortstop, by chance?

