ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County, NY

Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation Announces Spring Grant Deadlines for Northeast Dutchess County

theharlemvalleynews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBerkshire Taconic Community Foundation Announces Spring Grant Deadlines for Northeast Dutchess County. Sheffield, Mass. — Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation today announced its spring deadlines for grants and scholarships in northeast Dutchess County. Apply online at www.BerkshireTaconic.org/Grants and www.BerkshireTaconic.org/Scholarships. FOR NONPROFITS. The Northeast Dutchess Fund supports nonprofits serving Amenia,...

www.theharlemvalleynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
TheRobesonian

NC Community Foundation distributes $4.25M in COVID relief grants

RALEIGH — More than a year after the first North Carolina Healing Communities Fund grants were issued by the North Carolina Community Foundation, the fund has distributed $4.25 million to help provide critical resources for nonprofit organizations impacted by revenue loss and increased demand for services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
101.5 WPDH

Crucial Narcan Training Being Offered in Dutchess County

Hopefully, you never have to use it, but it's important to know how. It has been reported that opioid abuse and overdoses have increased across New York State. As part of an ongoing effort to help with this, there was a recent Narcan training session in New Paltz and Dutchess County is one of the latest places to offer a training session.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dutchess County, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Society
City
Millerton, NY
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Amenia, NY
City
Millbrook, NY
City
Clinton Corners, NY
Dutchess County, NY
Government
City
Dover Plains, NY
City
Pine Plains, NY
Hudson Valley Post

2022 Dutchess County Guide to Restaurant Week

It's about that time of year when everyone seems to be a bit happier. Spring has officially sprung, ice cream stands are opening and we can be outdoors in the sun more. However, there is also one thing that Hudson Valley residents have been waiting on. Restaurant Week is finally upon us and foodies are more excited than ever.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Dutchess County Farmers Market Announces Opening Day

One of the best and busiest farmers markets in Dutchess County and the whole Hudson Valley, for that matter, is the Rhinebeck Farmers Market. The Rhinebeck Farmers Market is more than just a farmers market. Oh sure, you can get the best products from around the Hudson Valley, and you’ll see some of the most talented local makers and artists, but it’s also a great place for the community to gather. It's become a Sunday tradition for many.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Herald-Tribune

Manatee Community Foundation awards $10,000 grant to Conservation Foundation

OSPREY — The Manatee Community Foundation recently awarded a $10,000 grant to the Conservation Foundation of the Gulf Coast in support of its Next Gen Conservation Program. The grant was made possible through the Bishop-Parker Foundations Fund and will extend the Conservation Foundation’s commitment to youth education through discovery, nature-based activities, and citizen-science.
SARASOTA, FL
CBS Denver

‘There Are Funds Available’: Community Foundation Of Boulder County CEO Explains Unspent Donations

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Two-and-a-half months after more than 1,000 homes and businesses were destroyed by the Marshall Fire, most of the money donated through the Community Foundation of Boulder County remains unspent. (credit: CBS) This fire stole homes and changed lives. Around Mulberry street in Louisville, there’s plenty of evidence of that. Reina Pomeroy’s family is in a rental now. Their house is rubble. She is part of the victims’ group Marshall Together. “Many of our members have received checks from the community foundation which has been really generous, but they wonder about the remainder.” Donations through the Community Foundation of Boulder County...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taconic#Deadlines#Simple Gifts#Charity
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Community Foundation of Dickinson County will wire funds for Ukraine refugees

For Ukrainian refugees fleeing to Poland, Mary Jean Eisenhower, board member of the Community Foundation of Dickinson County, has opened a fund at the community foundation. She and members of the Abilene Rotary Club have altogether donated $5,000 into the fund. The Community Foundation will send the money to People to People International, who will in turn use the money to aid Ukrainian refugees.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
Mercury

Chester County Community Foundation to host annual dessert competition

WEST CHESTER — The Chester County Community Foundation will host its annual dessert competition, Sweet Charity, on March 21 at 4 p.m. at the Whitford Country Club in Exton. Chester County’s finest dessert chefs will showcase their delectable creations at the Chester County Community Foundation’s annual dessert competition, Sweet Charity.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County announces Small Business Grant Program

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — COVID cases may be down in Chatham County, but many local, small businesses are still recovering from the crisis. Using $1.5 Million dollars from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, Chatham County will give grants of up to $25,000 to eligible, locally owned businesses in the unincorporated areas. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
101.5 WPDH

Best-Ever Lobster Rolls Coming to Dutchess County

How will you be celebrating the first full weekend of spring?. If you were thinking about treating yourself to something delicious, plan to be in Poughkeepsie this coming Sunday, March 27 sometime between 11 AM - 7 PM. What’s happening Sunday? Cousins Maine Lobster will be in Poughkeepsie with their world-famous lobster rolls. Let’s face it, Maine has the best lobster but getting to Maine is not that easy. So, Cousins is bringing Maine to us.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy