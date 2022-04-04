ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hughson, CA

Motorcycle Accident on Narciso Way and Tully Road in Hughson Area

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials reported that two parties were injured in a motorcycle crash on Narciso Way in Hughson on the evening of Wednesday, March 30, 2022. The traffic collision took place at approximately 6:00 p.m. and involved an ice cream van and a motorcyclist. Details on the Motorcycle Crash on Tully...

www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AZFamily

Mesa family grieves teenage sister killed in motorcycle accident

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Mesa family is grieving the death of their teenage sister, killed in a motorcycle accident. Police said 17-year-old Darling Santos was a passenger on the back of the motorcycle when the crash happened Saturday near Country Club Drive and Southern Avenue. “We’re all in...
MESA, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Sergio Zuniga, Emily Dias Involved in Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Highway 99 [Modesto, CA]

29-Year-Old Man Killed in Big-Rig Crash near Pelandale Avenue. Around 6:50 a.m., the collision took place on the northbound lanes of the freeway near Pelandale Avenue. According to reports, the driver of a Scion was heading north in the fast lane, while a motorcyclist was heading north in the next right lane. Under unknown circumstances, the Scion and the motorcycle collided.
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

2 Modesto Women Killed In Rural Stanislaus County 3-Car Crash

STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Two people have died after a crash involving three vehicles at a rural intersection between Riverbank and Oakdale over the weekend, authorities say. According to California Highway Patrol, a driver didn’t stop at the stop sign at the intersection of Bentley and Patterson roads a little before 2:30 p.m. Saturday. That driver then crashed into an oncoming car. Both cars then crashed into a third car – causing that third vehicle to overturn. All three cars ended up off the road after the crashes. Officers say the driver of the car that ran the stop sign, a 56-year-old Modesto woman, as well as the driver of the third car, a 31-year-old Modesto woman, suffered fatal injuries. The other driver and their passenger suffered major injuries in the crash, CHP says. Exactly why the first driver ran the stop sign is not clear.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
State
California State
City
Hughson, CA
County
Stanislaus County, CA
Stanislaus County, CA
Accidents
Stanislaus County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

Body found in shallow grave identified as missing Redding man

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A man whose body was found in March 2021 in a shallow grave near Rye Patch Reservoir in Pershing County, Nev. is a missing Redding man, the Carson City Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Jered Stefansky, 26, was reported missing to the Redding Police Department...
CARSON CITY, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Accident#Motorcycle Crash#State Insurance#Personal Injury#Traffic Accident#Narciso Way Officials
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
YourCentralValley.com

Man shoots mother and sister, kills father: FCSO

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s Detectives have arrested a person they say shot and killed one, and injured two others on Friday in Selma. On Thursday, deputies were dispatched to a home on Clarkson Avenue in Selma from which there had been reports of gunfire. When deputies arrived, they say they found […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Convicted felon under CA’s ‘three strikes’ law granted parole release

MODESTO, Calif (KTXL) — A convicted felon who was previously sentenced under California’s “three strikes” law was granted his release on parole earlier this month. In a March 1 hearing at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, the State Board of Parole Hearings granted parole for Isabello Joe Rivera, 66, of Patterson, the Office of Stanislaus […]
PATTERSON, CA
KMPH.com

2 gang members arrested following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men are in custody after police say an armed robbery took place at a gas station in Fresno on Saturday. Fresno police responded to a report of an armed robbery just after midnight at the Chevron station on Belmont Ave. at Hwy 99. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Detectives called to the scene where a body was found in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found by a passerby in Fresno Tuesday morning. The body was found around 8:00 a.m. at Lamona Ave. and 5th St. near Floradora and Millbrook Avenues. The Fresno Police Department received the call of a man lying on the ground covered in...
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Mass Shooting: Digging Into The Criminal History Of Suspect Dandrae Martin

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One suspect has been arrested in Sacramento’s deadly mass shooting, 26-year-old Dandrae Martin, who he’s been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces multiple charges but none of them are for murder. The arrest of the first suspect in the shooting prompted the need for more answers from community activists like Berry Accius. “I think the right narrative is important because you don’t want retaliation,” Accius said. “You want to first put the family at ease, and then you want to put the city at ease.” Police say Martin is one of the shooters involved. Investigators are not...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy