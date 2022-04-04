ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Milwaukee, WI

South Milwaukee woman accused of driving drunk the wrong way with 2-year-old in vehicle

By CBS 58 Newsroom
CBS 58
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A 31-year-old South Milwaukee woman is accused of driving the wrong way on US 45 while intoxicated with her 2-year-old child in...

cbs58.com

