For the past few seasons, the New York Mets’ hopes of making the playoffs has been derailed by constant injuries throughout the roster. In particular, the pitching staff has been infected with the injury bug. Unfortunately for the Mets, the injuries have already begun to pile on again after just 15 games of Spring Training. It was already announced earlier in the week that star SP Jacob deGrom would be shut down for a month after suffering a stress reaction in his right scapula, a significant blow to the top-end of the rotation. Now, there’s good reason to be concerned about Taijuan Walker after he revealed he’s dealing with knee soreness in the same knee he had damaged tissue removed from this off-season.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO