Snoqualmie Pass, WA

Mountain snow will create hazardous driving conditions today and tomorrow

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravel Alert: Mountain snow is likely over the next 48 hours over the Cascades and the Blues! A strong system brought precipitation to the region very early Monday morning. Snow levels will drop overnight. A...

