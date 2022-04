Dying Light 2 was released last month missing some features players were puzzled to see missing. While the game is brimming with content like every modern open-world RPG, it's missing some features players have come to expect from modern AAA games. Unfortunately, for these players, these types of features are increasingly pushed to post-launch for a variety of reasons. One of these features is a photo mode, which is almost never included at launch anymore but is rather saved for later for a post-launch pop. Dying Light 2 is the latest example of this practice. Whether it was held intentionally or pushed so Techland could focus on other things, we don't know. What we do know is it's a feature that was missing at launch, is still missing, but is being worked on.

