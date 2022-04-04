Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday.

Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver.

Police say a citizen walking in the area found the human remains and reported it. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s deputies were the first to respond. When they determined it was inside Wichita city limits, they called police to the scene around 11 p.m. Saturday.

Police officers searched the area and found fragments of skeletal remains. The Sedgwick County Regional Forensic Science Center and the Wichita State University anthropology department assisted in processing the scene.

The investigation into the origin and identity of the remains is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111.

