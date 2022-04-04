ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany declares 'significant number' of Russian diplomats as undesirable

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
BERLIN, April 4 (Reuters) - Germany decided on Monday to declare undesirable a "significant number" of officials at the Russian embassy, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said, adding that Berlin would also boost its support to Ukraine's armed forces.

"The images from Bucha testify to an unbelievable brutality on the part of the Russian leadership and those who follow its propaganda," Baerbock said in a statement, referring to civilian killings in north Ukraine. read more

"The Federal Government has therefore decided today to declare undesirable a significant number of members of the Russian Embassy who have worked here in Germany every day against our freedom, against the cohesion of our society."

Germany's Foreign Ministry lists 104 accredited Russian diplomats in Germany.

"We are launching further responses with our partners," she added. "We will further tighten the existing sanctions against Russia, we will decisively increase our support to the Ukrainian armed forces and we will also strengthen NATO's eastern flank."

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sarah Marsh

MSY
1d ago

Putin like most archaic Russians want dictators and authoritarians. Putin should fully embrace representative democracy, introduce the rule of law and release all opposition politicians from jail. That’s the way forward for Russia and Putin.

Eileen Findley
1d ago

you might just want to seek some help from anger management and leave the past as a reference for what not to do in the future.

