According to the festival organizer, this year will mark new and necessary changes. The nation’s premier Black-owned festival, Célébrez en Rosé, just announced it will be expanding to four major cities in 2022, making its third appearances in Washington, D.C. on June 11 (National Rosé Day) and Atlanta on May 7, as well as its debut in two new cities, Houston on May 28 and Chicago on June 25 (International Rosé Day).

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO