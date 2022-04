Lynn and Jerry Hupp opened Hupp Jewelers April 1, 1977, in the Glendale Mall in Indianapolis. Angela Peterson started working for them in 1984 when she was 19. “They weren’t old enough to be my parents, but they were old enough to be very influential in my life,” Peterson said. “Everything from teaching me about good customer service, a passion for beautiful jewelry, to teaching me to cross stitch. When I graduated from college, I got a teaching job and worked until 3:30 (p.m.), went home for something to eat and went to the mall from 5 to 9. When the store opened in Fishers in 1991, my wedding rings came from that store. Lynn was a guest at my wedding. We’ve always been close.”

