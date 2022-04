New reports dispute a claim from the Academy that Will Smith was asked to leave the Oscars ceremony, but refused, after he slapped comedian Chris Rock on the stage of the Dolby Theatre Sunday night. Several sources told Variety and TMZ Thursday that Smith was never formally asked to exit the theatre following the slap, countering an allegation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Wednesday, which claimed that "Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused."About 40 minutes after the slap, Smith won the best actor award for his portrayal of Richard Williams, the...

