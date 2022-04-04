ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Gift card scam making the rounds, BBB warns

By David C.L. Bauer
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p3BNv_0eyuIJFy00

The postcards offering a free $100 gift card to Walmart or Target seem too good to be true.

They are, according to the Better Business Bureau of Central Illinois.

The consumer watchdog group has been receiving reports about people being told they have "an unclaimed reward of $100 in gift savings" and gives a phone number to use to claim the card.

Those who make the call are told there is a one-time activation fee required.

BBB President Jessica Tharp said the cards first were seen last week in the Peoria area.

"We see a lot of scams like this and people fall victim because they want their prize, but do not realize what they've compromised in their attempts to receive the prize," she said. "Please know that anytime you have to pay in order to receive winnings or a prize, it's a scam."

The scheme also can use notifications delivered by social media, texts, email or phone calls.

Comments / 0

Related
KFVS12

BBB warns of text messaging scams

Dozens of voters attended the Jackson Lincoln Days Dinner this evening to meet and hear from Missouri candidates who will be on the primary election ballot. Princesses take over downtown Anna, Ill. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Princesses take over downtown Anna, Ill. Death investigation underway in Fairfield, Ill. Updated:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNCT

BBB warns people to watch out for debt collection scams

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Debt collection scams are very common this time of year, as we approach tax deadlines. One New Bern woman was the victim of one recently. Scammers will sometimes harass people for weeks, claiming to collect overdue payments. The Better Business Bureau said if a debt collector calls, you should ask […]
NEW BERN, NC
KFVS12

BBB warns of ‘Grandparent scams’

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s spring break for a lot of kids this week, and the Better Business Bureau warns this time of year there’s an uptick in the grandparent scam. Whitey Quick explains more about it. “Somebody will call a family member or a friend in...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Fort Morgan Times

Consumers warned to watch for phony barcodes after local victim bilked by gift card scam

Thieves are putting fake barcodes on gift cards sold at retail outlets and consumers have been victimized, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. Gift cards with phony barcodes were found recently at a Centennial grocery store where a woman purchased a $500 gift card only to find that there were no funds, according to a news release. Scammers are printing out barcodes and adhering the fake code on the gift card over the legitimate code.
CENTENNIAL, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Peoria, IL
Peoria, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
1440 WROK

A Happy Ending? Another Illinois Business Closes Its Doors Furever

You heard that right. Petland, the largest retailer of puppy mill puppies, is officially shut down and we need to talk about it. Any time a business closes I'm normally pretty bummed about it. But this place? I'm not going to shed a single tear or lose any sleep over it - I'll only cry over the poor animals who had to live in this store. It's the way pet shops like Petland operate that I definitely don't appreciate. I'm all about 'adopt, don't shop'.
ROCKFORD, IL
The US Sun

Stimulus check update – Americans told ‘double check’ their bank accounts as 645,000 are still to receive $1,400 cash

TAXPAYERS are being urged to double-check their bank accounts as more than 600,000 Americans are still to receive $1,400 stimulus payments. Around 175million third-round checks have already been issued but an estimated 644,705 people could be eligible for the payments, according to Tax Inspector General for Tax Administration report. It...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbb#Target
US 103.1

These Are The Most Popular Scams Happening In Michigan

Scammers never take a break when it comes to trying to get your money and personal information. That's why you need to constantly be aware of who you're talking to and what you do online, over email, and on the phone. Tax Scams In Michigan. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel...
KSNB Local4

SCAM ALERT: BBB warns of romance scams

After an almost four hour long meeting the Hastings city council voted 4 to 4, failing the vote, due to some objections the item needed 6 votes to pass. The Good Samaritan Village of Hastings is putting on an appreciation event for their volunteers. The Kensington mourns for local business...
HASTINGS, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsChannel 36

How to Stay Protected from Phone Scams

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WENY) -- People are still experiencing scam calls and Melanie McGovern, Communications Director of the Better Business Bureau, talked about the dangers of scammers and how to avoid them. McGovern shared some helpful tips on how to tell if someone is being scammed. She explained some of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Click10.com

Florida Keys deputies warn of multiple scams involving gift cards

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about multiple internet, computer, and gift card-related scams this week. In each case, the victim is notified by someone falsely claiming to be from Microsoft, Facebook, or an internet provider stating the victim’s computer, internet access, or bank account was compromised in some way.
MONROE COUNTY, FL
KHON2

BBB Warns of Fake Wrong Number Texts

It’s a text so believable, that it would tempt many people to respond. But it’s a scam. The Better Business Bureau is warning of a phony “wrong number” text scam. Roseann Freitas with the BBB joined Wake Up 2day with the details. These Are the Top...
WAFB

BBB warns of “too good to be true” travel deals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s that time of year when summer vacation plans are ramping up. Before you book your vacation, the Better Business Bureau warns you about those “too good to be true” deals. Carmen Million, President of the South Central Louisiana BBB, wants you...
CENTRAL, LA
KXII.com

BBB warns of storm chaser scams after natural disasters

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - We say it all the time, disasters like what we saw on Monday can bring out the best in people. Neighbors helping neighbors. But not everyone has good intentions. ”During times of disaster emotions are running high, and crooks like to take advantage of it,” said...
SHERMAN, TX
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
834
Followers
620
Post
105K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy