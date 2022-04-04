[VIDEO] It's Time for New York City

Raised by a single mother who had immigrated from China, Lucy Yu recalls the significance of stories in her childhood. “When my mom and I read The Kite Runner, we both were obsessed,” she recalls. “My mom saw herself and her family in the book, and I saw more of her experience in it. Encountering a story like that really bridged the gap between our generations, and, now, as an adult, I better understand how difficult it was for her to come to this country—a completely foreign place. Sharing stories like that was a way we could come together.” Soon enough, Yu followed her mother’s footsteps by entering the science field, where she worked for three years as a chemical engineer while eventually balancing a second job as a line cook. “I loved the storytelling aspect of food, but I began to realize what better way to tell stories than with books?”

