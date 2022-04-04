ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[VIDEO] It's Time for New York City

By Matt Coneybeare
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's time to dine. It's time for art. It's time to shop. It's time for the show. It's time for New York City. Matt...

Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: This NYC TikTokker shows where to use the bathroom

Good Tuesday afternoon in New York City, where there's a new drunk food option on the scene. Here's what else is happening:. "I had always heard America was better in every way. But when I got here, I lost all sense of safety": WNYC's Radio Rookies has a great piece today from a young Queens woman describing what it was like to emigrate from Nigeria to New York City as a teen.
Food & Wine

A Slice of Pizza Now Costs More than a Subway Ride

In the summer of 1980, a New York patent attorney named Eric Bram said that he knew that subway fares were about to increase — and it was all because the cost of a slice of pizza had gone up too. "Since the early 60's, the price of a slice of pizza has matched, with uncanny precision, the cost of a New York subway ride," he told the New York Times. "Right now, it is impossible for any discerning New Yorker to find a decent slice of pizza for less than 60 cents. The 50-cent fare was doomed."
96.1 The Breeze

These 13 Women Are The Richest In New York State [Photos]

March is Women's History Month and International Women's Day just passed on March 8,. International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the historical, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also observed in support of taking action against gender inequality around the world. We all know the world couldn’t run without women (we mean, just listen to Beyoncé).
Curbed

Everyone Still Mad About Bridge Andrew M. Cuomo Named the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

In 2017, then-Governor Andrew M. Cuomo replaced the Governor Malcolm Wilson Tappan Zee Bridge — the Tappan Zee Bridge to its friends — with a new bridge that he named the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge after his dad, Mario M. Cuomo (normal). This angered fans of both the name Tappan Zee (a combination of Indigenous and Dutch words) and Malcolm Wilson (another former governor). Then there was a short respite as New York became consumed by other problems (a global pandemic, rats).
101.5 WPDH

How Can You Dispose of Old Television Sets in New York State?

Ah, so you have to clean out your moms, or your aunts, or your in-laws basement? Did you find one of these 'gems' hiding among all of the boxes of 'their treasures?'. What do you do when you find one of these things, you can't just put it in the trash? Besides, if you tried, it won't fit and those suckers are really heavy.
Queens Post

Jackson Heights Restaurant Known for Its Colombian Arepas to Open in Astoria

A beloved Jackson Heights restaurant that specializes in Colombian cuisine is opening a new location in Astoria. Arepa Lady, a family-run business known for its authentic Colombian arepas, will open in the middle of May at The World Artisan Market, a repurposed warehouse building located at 34-39 31st St. Arepa Lady will be the latest establishment to open in the building following on from Urban Vegan Roots, Sotta La Luna, Sala and Elevenses.
New York Post

Russian billionaires quietly list Plaza spread for $50M

Marie Antoinette would feel right at home at this oligarch’s palatial spread at the Plaza Hotel, which is quietly being shopped for $50 million, sources tell The Post exclusively. The sellers are Valery Kogan, co-owner of Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport, and his wife Olga. The billionaires bought the two-unit...
TheStreet

Pizza Slice Costs More Than a Metro Card, As Inflation Gets Crazy in NYC

The 'pizza principle' had held steady since 1980, but no longer. Every New Yorker knows one immutable thing about that magnificent city. While everything else may seem expensive, luxurious or out of reach when you're barely getting by, you can always count on getting a slice of cheese pizza for basically nothing to keep you from starving during your Big Apple salad days.
Page Six

Eric Adams dines with ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo again

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo dined with Mayor Eric Adams again Tuesday night at Daniel Boulud’s French eatery Le Pavillon, Page Six has learned. Sources say Cuomo arrived at 7:15 p.m. to the upscale eatery and headed to the back of the restaurant when he spotted Adams’ chief of staff Frank Carone dining with power PR veteran Ken Sunshine. Sunshine was chief of staff for Mayor David Dinkins from 1990 to 1993.
ARTnews

$250 M. Anne Bass Works to Christie’s, ‘Putin’s Architect’ Faces Tax Investigation, More: Morning Links for March 31, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines READY YOUR PADDLES. Christie’s has won the opportunity to offer 12 major works from the collection of the late art collector, philanthropist, and socialite Anne Hendricks Bass,  Melanie Gerlis reports in her Financial Times column. With a $250 million-plus estimate, the works are slated to hit the block at the house’s big-league May sales in New York. The priciest among them is a 1961 Mark Rothko, Untitled (Shades of Red) , which carries an $80 million high estimate (and a guarantee). Bass died in 2020 at the age of 78; also selling from her collection...
Thrillist

Meet Lucy Yu, the Woman Behind One of NYC’s Most Inspiring Bookstores

Raised by a single mother who had immigrated from China, Lucy Yu recalls the significance of stories in her childhood. “When my mom and I read The Kite Runner, we both were obsessed,” she recalls. “My mom saw herself and her family in the book, and I saw more of her experience in it. Encountering a story like that really bridged the gap between our generations, and, now, as an adult, I better understand how difficult it was for her to come to this country—a completely foreign place. Sharing stories like that was a way we could come together.” Soon enough, Yu followed her mother’s footsteps by entering the science field, where she worked for three years as a chemical engineer while eventually balancing a second job as a line cook. “I loved the storytelling aspect of food, but I began to realize what better way to tell stories than with books?”
Vice

The Subway Pizza Principle Is Dead

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. For more than 40 years, New Yorkers have observed that the price of a slice of pizza tracks with the price of a subway ride, a correlation that has become colloquially known as the Pizza Principle. New Yorkers observe this with a range of casual amusement to fervent religiosity believing it to address some fundamental economic principle. So when Bloomberg reported that a slice of pizza is now well above the price of a subway ride—almost 50 cents more!—it was fairly big news.
