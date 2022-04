Every day, I probably spend 95% of my time indoors, either in my own home or at the office. If I lived in a place where it was not so hot/humid most of the time and where there’s actually a place for me to walk around, I would go outdoors every few hours just to breathe in fresh air. But since I have no choice but to be inside most of the time, devices like air purifiers and humidifiers are a must-have. This product concept seems to be an interesting one that I would actually purchase if the price is right.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO