Makeup

These SPF-infused lip balms will protect your pout for summer

By Jessica Kasparian, Reviewed
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
These SPF-infused lip balms will protect your pout for summer.

Sun protection is a necessity all year long because, well, the sun isn’t seasonal. But as the weather trends warmer, it's especially important to turn your attention to SPF-containing products that can keep skin sunburn-free despite hours laying poolside. One area you may forget to keep covered, though: your lips. Luckily, there are plenty of SPF-infused lippies that’ll keep your pout moisturized and protected.

1. For a refreshing fragrance: Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25

Choose from several refreshing fragrances with the Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25.

Dealing with chapped lips? This balm from Jack Black claims to moisturize with shea butter and avocado oil while protecting the lips from skin-damaging free radicals with antioxidants from vitamin E and green tea extract. It also contains chemical sunscreen ingredients avobenzone and octinoxate to protect from the sun’s UV rays. The balm comes in five scents: mint, grapefruit and ginger, black tea and blackberry, lemon and shea butter and shea butter and vitamin E.

Get the Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm SPF 25 from Sephora for $8

2. For a bold color: Perricone MD No Makeup Lipstick SPF 15

Get a bold lip color with the Perricone MD No Makeup Lipstick SPF 15.

You don’t need to forfeit lipstick for sun protection with this SPF-infused one from Perricone MD. It contains peptides to protect the skin barrier, hyaluronic acid to hydrate the lips and physical sunscreen zinc oxide to shield the lips from the sun. The lipstick comes in five colors: pink, rose, berry, red and cognac.

Get the Perricone MD No Makeup Lipstick from Dermstore $30

3. For lasting moisture: Banana Boat Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 45

Keep your lips moisturized all day with the Banana Boat Sunscreen Lip Balm SPF 45.

This balm from Banana Boat claims to keep lips moisturized for 12 hours and be gentle enough for those with sensitive skin using vitamin E and aloe vera . To protect your lips from the sun damage , it contains a blend of chemical sunscreen ingredients—homosalate, octisalate and avobenzone. Keeping on brand, the lippie has a banana scent that reviewers say is pleasant and not overpowering.

Get the Banana Boat Sunscreen Lip Balm from Amazon for $2.79

4. For a clear finish: EltaMD UV Lip Balm Broad Spectrum SPF 36

Snag the EltaMD UV Lip Balm Broad Spectrum SPF 36 for a mineral sunscreen with a clear finish.

This lip balm boasts some of the same claims as its reviewer-loved EltaMD UV Clear sunscreen : It contains zinc oxide that protects from UV rays and it has a clear finish that won’t leave a greasy, white film behind. The balm also includes glycerin to moisturize and protect the lips, antioxidants from vitamins C and E to prevent signs of aging on the lips and “Hydromanil,” a proprietary moisturizing ingredient derived from the seeds of the tara tree.

Get the EltaMD UV Lip Balm Broad Spectrum SPF 36 from Amazon for $11.50

5. For a soothing feel: O'Keeffe's Lip Repair SPF 35

Soothe cracked lips with the O'Keeffe's Lip Repair SPF 35.

You may have seen O’Keeffe’s hand creams , which promise to soothe cracked, dry hands. Its lip product offers the same benefits to extremely dry, irritated lips using moisturizing ingredients like beeswax, petrolatum, shea butter, sweet almond oil and aloe vera extract. On the lips, you should see a transparent, matte finish post-application. It offers sun protection from avobenzone, octinoxate and octocrylene.

Get the O'Keeffe's Lip Repair SPF 35 Lip Balm Stick from Amazon for $3.47

6. For a smoothing effect: Fresh Sugar Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15

Smooth your lips with the Fresh Sugar Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15.

Like others on this list, the Fresh Sugar Lip Balm offers moisture along with its sun protection. It contains sugar as a humectant to prevent moisture loss, meadowfoam and black seed currant oils to moisturize and grapeseed oil to smooth the lips and provide antioxidants for protection against free radicals. It’s available in five satin-finish hues: untinted, coral, rose, hot pink, fuschia and red. Its sun protection comes from octinoxate.

Get the Fresh Sugar Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15 from Sephora for $24

7. For a glossy finish: Colorescience Sunforgettable Lip Shine SPF 35

Add shine to your lips with the Colorescience Sunforgettable Lip Shine SPF 35.

If you’re a lip gloss lover, you can get the same sun-blocking results in a highly reflective formula with the Colorescience Sunforgettable Lip Shine. It uses zinc oxide to protect the lips from UV rays as well as conditioning ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides and vitamin E. In addition to clear, it’s available in tints champagne, coral, pink and mauve.

Get the Colorescience Sunforgettable Lip Shine SPF 35 from Dermstore for $25.50

8. For a fruity flavor: Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm

Enjoy a fruity summer flavor with the Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm.

With this lip balm from Sun Bum, you get your pick of several tantalizing scents: banana, key lime, coconut, watermelon, mango and pomegranate. Regardless of which you choose—or if you go with a three-pack to sample a few—all contain soothing vitamin E and aloe vera as well as chemical sunscreen ingredients avobenzone, homosalate, octisalate and octocrylene to protect your lips.

Get the Sun Bum SPF 30 Sunscreen Lip Balm from Amazon for $3.99

