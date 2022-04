There are two seats on the Copper Canyon Town Council that residents will be voting for in the May 7th election. One of the candidates running for Place 5 is Chase Lybbert, Vice President of Mai Oil Operations, Inc, in Dallas. Mr. Lybbert came over for a video interview to talk about his background and his reasons for running for a seat on the Council. He sent the following bio:

