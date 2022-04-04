ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lockport, NY

Former Bills DE facing gun, DWI charges in Lockport

By Evan Anstey
informnny.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — What started off as a stop related to lights and speed turned into a lot more, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says. Early Monday morning around 1:30, deputies pulled 34-year-old Alex Carrington over at the...

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIVB

Amherst man facing 15 years on gun, drug charges

AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Amherst man is facing up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges. After reviewing a video on social media, New York State police stopped Benjamin Jones’ vehicle on Oxford Avenue this past October. They say the video showed Jones in possession of an illegal loaded gun.
AMHERST, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester man facing decades in prison on gun, drug charges

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine. Joseph Weathers III, 29...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lockport, NY
Lockport, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Willow, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Man pulled from burning vehicle charged with DWI

CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office responded to reports of a vehicle on fire in the Town of Cambria Sunday morning, and after rescuing the driver from the vehicle, charged him with driving while intoxicated. Upon investigation, it was discovered that Aaron Judd, 24, of Lockport was traveling north on Shawnee Road […]
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
NBC News

Cousin of missing 17-year-old sentenced in relation to her disappearance on March 30

The 23-year-old cousin of missing 17-year-old Zion Foster has been sentenced in relation to her disappearance. Jaylin Brazier was charged with lying to a peace officer in the investigation into Zion’s disappearance. On Wednesday, March 30, Brazier appeared in court where he admitted that he had thrown his cousin’s body in a dumpster weeks earlier. He claimed that Zion had stopped breathing while they were smoking marijuana, and he didn’t know what to do.
EASTPOINTE, MI
WTVQ

Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA faces charges after crash with ambulance

SOMERSET, Ky. (WTVQ) – Former Miss Kentucky Teen USA 2018 Jordan Crozier, of Somerset, is facing several charges in connection to a crash with an ambulance Wednesday night. According to an arrest citation, the 22-year-old is charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (first degree), Wanton Endangerment (first degree), Operating on a Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Disorderly Conduct (second degree).
SOMERSET, KY
NBC News

Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Carrington
The Independent

Stepfather did not call ambulance for boy because he was ‘panicking’, court told

A man on trial for murdering his five-year-old stepson has told a court he did not call for an ambulance or the police when he found him dead because he was “panicking”.John Cole, 40, denied lying about carrying out CPR on Logan Mwangi and said he tried to save him.The body of Logan, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Pandy Park, Bridgend, close to the flat where he lived with his family, on the morning of July 31 2021.He had suffered catastrophic injuries similar to those found in victims of high-speed crashes or a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

Convicted felon faces charges for possessing drugs and guns

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A previously convicted felon from Luzerne County has been indicted for drug trafficking and firearm charges. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania on Tuesday, March 22, Andre Johnson Jr., 28, of Wilkes-Barre, was indicted by a federal grand jury for drug trafficking and firearms offenses, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Sidney Center Teen Arrested, Charged With DWI

A Sidney Center teenager was arrested and charged with DWI after police pulled him over last week. The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says deputies pulled a vehicle over for a non-working headlight on Main Street in Delhi on March 11th. Further investigation revealed the driver, 19-year-old Skylar J. Pesout of...
SIDNEY CENTER, NY
CBS LA

3 men arrested in connection with at least 5 follow-home robberies

The LAPD says its Follow Home Task Force has made three arrests in connection with several follow-home robberies since the start of this year.Eric Wilson, 32; Jayon Sparks, 24; and 18-year-old Matthew Adams were arrested in a series of armed robberies across Los Angeles since at least January. The trio were identified by the Follow Home Task Force to "identify the associated crews of suspects."The earliest known robbery the trio are suspected in occurred on Jan. 7, when a couple was returning to their West Hollywood home after dining at a high-end restaurant. Police say Adams and an unidentified suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwi#Bills De#The Buffalo Bills#Lockport Town Court
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL player tased during altercation with police

Former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Alex Carrington was arrested early Monday morning following an alleged tense altercation with police. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Carrington was pulled over at around 1:34 a.m. on Monday in Lockport, N.Y., after officers observed him speeding without his headlights on. During the stop, police suspected the 34-year-old was intoxicated. They asked him to step out of the car for a field sobriety test, at which point things got a bit out of hand.
LOCKPORT, NY
Newswatch 16

Former township supervisor now facing federal charges

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — A former township supervisor from Columbia County is now facing federal charges after allegedly stealing while on the job. State police arrested Linda Tarlecki in 2019. She served as Conyngham Township's supervisor for years, giving her access to the township's bank accounts. Investigators believe Tarlecki...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOK-TV

Two face gun charges after traffic stop

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police filed charges against two people Monday after a traffic stop near Arthur Street and 54th Avenue. MPD said a passenger, Jaterio McKee, ran from the vehicle and was arrested a short time later. Both McKee and Fernando Ruffin were charged with felon in possession of a firearm.
MERIDIAN, MS
CBS Pittsburgh

Kathleen Kane: Former PA Attorney General Faces DUI Charge In Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s former top state prosecutor was arrested over the weekend and is expected to be formally charged with driving under the influence, Scranton police said Monday. Kathleen Kane, a Democrat who resigned as attorney general after being convicted of perjury in 2016, was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the city at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll said. Police did not release details about the crash, and until charges are filed, there is no paperwork with information about the investigation. SpotlightPa.org reported that Carroll declined to say if Kane’s blood was tested for alcohol level...
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy