Former Bills DE facing gun, DWI charges in Lockport

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s former top state prosecutor was arrested over the weekend and is expected to be formally charged with driving under the influence, Scranton police said Monday.
Kathleen Kane, a Democrat who resigned as attorney general after being convicted of perjury in 2016, was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the city at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Scranton Police Chief Thomas Carroll said.
Police did not release details about the crash, and until charges are filed, there is no paperwork with information about the investigation.
SpotlightPa.org reported that Carroll declined to say if Kane’s blood was tested for alcohol level...
