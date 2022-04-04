ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Mohamed Salah: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he's 'happy' about the winger's contract talks

SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "happy" with Mohammed Salah's contract talks which are being discussed between the "decisive parties". Salah, whose contract expires in June 2023, is close to agreeing a new deal with the club to keep him until the end of his career. Premier League...

www.skysports.com

The Associated Press

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool’s. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
Daily Mail

'Mancs refereeing Mancs!': Liverpool fans left FURIOUS after Anthony Taylor is put in charge of Sunday's title showdown with Man City with Paul Tierney VAR as Premier League chiefs are slammed as 'incompetent'

Liverpool fans have reacted with fury to the news that Anthony Taylor and Paul Tierney will be part of the officiating team for this Sunday's title showdown with Manchester City. With the two teams neck and neck at the top of the Premier League table, the Liverpool fanbase aren't best...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Egyptian Sport Minister Left Disappointed By Salah Liverpool Decision

After the weekend brought us a round of unreliable rumours suggesting there had been significant movement towards a new Liverpool deal for Mohamed Salah, today brings us another sign that the world’s best player is set to extend his stay. Rather bizarrely, it’s due to Egypt’s minister for sport...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal. Premier League. Selhurst ParkAttendance: Attendance25,149. J Mateta (16'16th minute) W Zaha (74'74th minute pen)
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Tottenham favourites for top four but they're a one-man team, says Paul Merson

When you have a young team like Arsenal, you've got to just take the rough with the smooth - and the Crystal Palace defeat was very, very rough. Arsenal are a decent team - they've got good young players - but they're going to be up and down with their performances. One week they'll be a nine out of 10, the next week they'll be a four out of 10.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Smiling Sadio Mane interrupts Luis Diaz's post-match TV interview to congratulate him on his Man of the Match performance in Liverpool's Champions League win against Benfica

Sadio Mane could not wait to show Luis Diaz some love after his Liverpool team-mate's brilliant performance on Tuesday. Recent signing Diaz put in a man-of-the-match showing against Benfica at the Estadio da Luz, scoring and assisting as his side won 3-1 in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie. Ibrahima...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Digging Deeper Into Liverpool’s 3-1 Win over Benfica

At a raucous, flagpole-throwing Stadio da Luz, Liverpool took control of their destiny and soundly beat their hosts 3-1. There was a burst of life handed to the home side following an Ibrahima Konaté error in the second half, but a flurry of pressure yielded no furter results, and by the hour mark, things were well in hand again, with Luis Díaz tacking on a deserved third — the Reds created eight clear cut chances on the night — to the dismay of the Benfica faithful.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Is Benfica vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture

Almost every year in the Champions League there is a team that reaches the semi-finals which flies under the radar for much of the competition.Could that be Benfica this season? The Portuguese side stunned Ajax in the last 16 to reach the last eight for the first time in six years.Liverpool now stand in their way - a team with an expectation that they will go deep in this competition as they fight on three fronts (with the League Cup already won).It is rare such an overwhelming favourite goes into a Champions League quarter-final tie, but such is the pressure...
UEFA
SkySports

Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea no longer alive in Champions League tie after 'alarming' performance vs Real Madrid

Thomas Tuchel conceded Chelsea's Champions League defence was dead in the water after Real Madrid laid their defensive frailties bare to seize a 3-1 quarter-final advantage. The reigning European champions must overturn a two-goal deficit in next week's return in the Bernabeu to have any chance of defending their crown after Karim Benzema scored two extraordinary first-half headers and punished Edouard Mendy's error to leave 13-time winners Real in control after his hat-trick in successive Champions League outings.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Neves, Pogba, Danjuma, Werner, Depay, Gakpo, Lukaku

If Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag is appointed Manchester United manager as expected, he will pursue the signing of Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 25, from Wolves. (Sun) Dutchman Ten Hag also wants 20-year-old Ajax and Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber with him to Old Trafford. (Star) Manchester United's Paul Pogba,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Diaz stars on return to Portugal in Liverpool's win in CL

LISBON (AP) — It just had to be Luis Diaz. The Colombia winger was the last player Benfica supporters inside the atmospheric Estádio da Luz wanted to see race onto a through-ball and produce an emphatic finish to complete a 3-1 win for Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Showdown with Man City not a title decider, insists Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists beating Manchester City will not guarantee them success in the Premier League despite Sunday’s meeting being billed as a title decider.His side will arrive at the Etihad Stadium knowing an 11th successive league win would put them two points ahead of their rivals, a small but significant advantage at this stage of the season.But as there is no room for manoeuvre or the slightest error Klopp knows the race will be far from over, especially as his side have the harder-looking run in, with matches against Everton and Manchester United to come before the end...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

The 1.30am warm-down! Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson hit the pool, hours after winning at Benfica, to get themselves primed for title showdown with Manchester City in the Premier League

Mo Salah, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold resembled somewhat of a boy band as they took to the pool for a recovery session following Liverpool's 3-1 win over Benfica on Tuesday. The Liverpool trio were full of smiles as they posed for a photo after dismantling Nelson Verissimo's side at...
PREMIER LEAGUE

