Rossini Festival bringing 1000+ performers to Downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a two-year hiatus, Knoxville Opera ’s Rossini Festival International Street Fair is returning to Downtown Knoxville on April 30, 2022.

This free-admission celebration of the performing arts features 11 hours of non-stop entertainment on five outdoor stages.

The free festival will feature more than 1000 performers and more than 100 artisan and food vendors sharing their talents with attendees. There will be five musical stages, a YMCA FunZone in Market Square, a beer garden, and more.

In addition, the Streamliner’s Swing Orchestra will play from 8-10 p.m. at the Instrumental Music Stage. Other performers include the Webb School Singers, Knoxville Opera Gospel Choir, Pellissippi State Variations, Lucia Andronescu Flamenco Dancers, Alexia Middle Eastern Dance Ensemble, Momentum Dance Lab, Knoxville Community Band, UT Jazz Big Band and Knoxville Jazz Youth.

The latest information on the festival can be found on their website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.