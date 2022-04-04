ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Rossini Festival bringing 1000+ performers to Downtown Knoxville

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45t032_0eyuFakK00

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After a two-year hiatus, Knoxville Opera ’s Rossini Festival International Street Fair is returning to Downtown Knoxville on April 30, 2022.

This free-admission celebration of the performing arts features 11 hours of non-stop entertainment on five outdoor stages.

Unidentified hiker found dead on Appalachian Trail in Georgia

The free festival will feature more than 1000 performers and more than 100 artisan and food vendors sharing their talents with attendees. There will be five musical stages, a YMCA FunZone in Market Square, a beer garden, and more.

In addition, the Streamliner’s Swing Orchestra will play from 8-10 p.m. at the Instrumental Music Stage. Other performers include the Webb School Singers, Knoxville Opera Gospel Choir, Pellissippi State Variations, Lucia Andronescu Flamenco Dancers, Alexia Middle Eastern Dance Ensemble, Momentum Dance Lab, Knoxville Community Band, UT Jazz Big Band and Knoxville Jazz Youth.

360 Video | 2016 Knoxville’s Opera’s Rossini Italian Street Festival

The latest information on the festival can be found on their website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Georgia State
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
WWAY NewsChannel 3

4th annual Beer Bourbon & BBQ Festival held in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival drew a crowd of thousands to the Live Oak Bank Pavilion in downtown. The festival was canceled last weekend due to severe weather, all tickets from the original scheduled date were honored on Saturday. This was the 4TH annual...
WILMINGTON, NC
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Says Goodbye to Old Attractions

Recently, Dollywood, owned by country legend Dolly Parton, bid adieu to an old and oft-forgotten attraction. The area in question was an old tunnel, sometimes referred to as the Silver Dollar Mine, which existed in the park since the mid-1970s. At a Glance. Dollywood said goodbye to the old mine...
TRAVEL
Popculture

Why Dolly Parton's Dollywood Theme Park Just Closed Down During Opening Weekend

Dollywood was set to reopen on March 12, but some unexpected winter weather pushed back the schedule to March 13 instead. Dolly Parton had even come to Pigeon Forge, TN, to celebrate the kickoff of the season, but snow and freezing temperatures put those plans briefly on hold. Parton, for her first in-person appearance at the park since 2019, welcomed back season pass holders on Friday. The general public was supposed to return on Saturday, but the weather put a hold on those plans.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts#Jazz#Dance#Opera#Knoxville Opera#Ymca Funzone#Swing Orchestra#The Webb School Singers#Momentum Dance Lab#Knoxville Community Band#Knoxville Jazz Youth#Rossini Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WATE

Wears Valley photographer documents Sevier County wildfires

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — We’ve been seeing some incredible photos and videos from first responders and those who have seen the fire across Sevier county.  One photographer was in the middle of the evacuation zone on day one.   Before Joshua McGrath and his family were evacuated, they could see homes catching on fire on the mountain […]
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

WATE

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy