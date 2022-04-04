ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, KY

Brent Spence Bridge ramp closures postponed for ‘Texas Turnaround’ project

By Kim Schupp
Fox 19
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) today announced that the closure of two Covington ramps that were scheduled to be temporarily closed...

www.fox19.com

WLWT 5

Scheduled maintenance may close sections of Brent Spence Bridge tonight

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced in a tweet Thursday morning that evening-scheduled maintenance may close parts of Brent Spence Bridge. The on-ramp to northbound I-71/75 from 4th Street in Covington will be closed, as well as the far right lane on the northbound deck of the bridge, according to the tweet.
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Congestion on Brent Spence Bridge causing delays

COVINGTON, Ky. — 4:20 p.m. Police say the crash causing delays along northbound I-71/75 at the Brent Spence Bridge has been cleared. Stop-and-go traffic is backed up to Exit 188 toward US-25 and US-42. 3:55 p.m. The two left lanes along northbound I-71/75 at the Brent Spence Bridge are...
COVINGTON, KY
La Grande Observer

Local bridge projects underway

LA GRANDE — The Oregon Department of Transportation is launching a bridge renovation and building drive that will restore six spans in Union and Baker counties and replace another in Wallowa County. Work is now starting on three of the projects — two in La Grande and one in...
LA GRANDE, OR
CBS19

NET RMA announces Toll 49 ramp closures

TYLER, Texas — The North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority (NET RMA) is informing motorists to be aware of some nightly ramp closures for maintenance on Toll 49 during the week of March 14. These ramps will be closed one at a time from 9 p.m. - 5 a.m.,...
TYLER, TX
WLWT 5

2 men capture 95-pound catfish on the Ohio River

AUGUSTA, Ky. — Two men have just caught the largest trophy fish in their lives out of the Ohio River on Tuesday. According to the Augusta County Historic District, the two men, identified only as Terry and Michael, had to get another angler to help them and provide a scale that was capable of weighing the fish.
ANIMALS
KCTV 5

Year-long closures for $220M Buck O’Neil Bridge project have begun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Construction on the large-scale Buck O’Neil Bridge project begins Monday, spurring closures that will affect Kansas City drivers. The $220 million major rehabilitation includes northbound Interstate 35 being shut down from 12th Street to I-70 for the next nine months. By the time that closure is lifted, though, it will be another year of work before the bridge is finished. The project is expected to reach completion in 2024.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WDAM-TV

Bridge closure affecting businesses on Country Club Road

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Transportation closed the bridge on Country Club Road and U.S. Highway 49. Crews discovered the issue on Monday. There’s no specific timeline on how long the repair will take. Businesses owners in the area, like Marco Baker, are hoping for the best.
HATTIESBURG, MS
WKRC

Ramp and lane closures set for east side trail project

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Continued work on the Little Miami Scenic Trail project will mean ramp and lane closures in the coming weeks. Beginning on Wednesday, the ramp from SR 32 to eastbound Beechmont will be closed daily so that crews can clear trees along the ramp. The closure will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. through March 21.
CINCINNATI, OH
KIII 3News

Lane closures resume next week as part of the I-37 Nueces River Bridge Reconstruction Project

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video is from a report in October 2021 when the project was announced. With most Spring Breakers scheduled to be back in class next week, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) contractors will resume lane closures between Redbird Lane and US 77 as part of the I-37 Nueces River Bridge Reconstruction Project.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
WLNS

Falling ice forces closure of Mackinac Bridge

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA) has closed the bridge for a second day due to falling ice. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said the falling ice can be very dangerous. The MBA will reopen the bridge when it is safe to do so. The Mackinac Bridge was closed on […]
SAINT IGNACE, MI
CBS Pittsburgh

Highland Park Bridge Ramp To Northbound Route 28 Closure Begins Next Week

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another traffic alert will impact your commute next week and the months ahead. The Highland Park Bridge ramp to northbound Route 28 in Aspinwall will close at 7 a.m. on Monday until late June. Crews will be doing work on the bridge and drainage systems. The detours can be found below. Highland Park Bridge (and Freeport Road) to Northbound Route 28 From the Highland Park Bridge, take the ramp to Aspinwall Follow Freeport Road to Fox Chapel Road Turn left onto Fox Chapel Road Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28 End detour Alternate Highland Park Bridge to Northbound Route 28 From the Highland Park Bridge, take the ramp to southbound Route 28 Take the ramp to North 8 (Exit 5) toward Butler Turn left onto Kittanning Street Turn right onto Crescent Street Turn right onto Grant Avenue Turn right onto southbound Route 8 Take the ramp to North 28 toward Kittanning Follow northbound Route 28 back to the Highland Park Bridge interchange End detour
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Highland Park Bridge Interchange Ramp To Close For Nearly 3 Months

By: Patrick Damp/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The ramp from the Highland Park Bridge Interchange to Route 28 will be closed for nearly three months starting tomorrow. Along with the Highland Park Bridge Interchange closure, PennDOT is also starting work on the Neville Island Bridge on I-79. That bridge will be closed for four entire weekends this summer.
PITTSBURGH, PA

