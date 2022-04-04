Brent Spence Bridge ramp closures postponed for ‘Texas Turnaround’ project

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another traffic alert will impact your commute next week and the months ahead.
The Highland Park Bridge ramp to northbound Route 28 in Aspinwall will close at 7 a.m. on Monday until late June. Crews will be doing work on the bridge and drainage systems.
The detours can be found below.
Highland Park Bridge (and Freeport Road) to Northbound Route 28
From the Highland Park Bridge, take the ramp to Aspinwall
Follow Freeport Road to Fox Chapel Road
Turn left onto Fox Chapel Road
Turn left onto the ramp to northbound Route 28
End detour
Alternate Highland Park Bridge to Northbound Route 28
From the Highland Park Bridge, take the ramp to southbound Route 28
Take the ramp to North 8 (Exit 5) toward Butler
Turn left onto Kittanning Street
Turn right onto Crescent Street
Turn right onto Grant Avenue
Turn right onto southbound Route 8
Take the ramp to North 28 toward Kittanning
Follow northbound Route 28 back to the Highland Park Bridge interchange
End detour
