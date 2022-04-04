ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

Shirt Factory to hold benefit during Marathon Dance

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dtNbJ_0eyuEf3K00

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Next month, the South High Marathon Dance will again take to the campus of Six Flags Great Escape, raising money for those living with debilitating illnesses across North Country and Capital Region communities. For a second year in a row, the Glens Falls Shirt Factory is chipping in.

How gas prices have changed in Glens Falls in the last week

The Shirt Factory will again be hosting a Food Truck Corral for SHMD event on May 13, the day of this year’s marathon dance. As hundreds of students from South Glens Falls Central School District dance for charity, food trucks and vendors set up outside the Shirt Factory building at the corner of Lawrence and Cooper streets will be contributing a portion of all food sales to the dance effort. SHMD merchandise will also be on sale.

Further details on the shirt factory event will be released over time. The corral will run from 4:30-8 p.m. on May 13. The Marathon Dance is set to run through the day, livestreamed online. It has not been announced whether in-person visitors will be allowed into the park.

Upcoming job fair highlights statewide teacher shortage

The list of beneficiaries for this year’s dance was recently announced. Every year, the dance benefits a list of families, as well as a list of community organizations. Last year, the marathon dance raised $506,01.31.

The corral will ring in another season of food trucks set to come to the Shirt Factory on Thursdays this summer. Recently, the site also hosted the return of its Winter Meltdown Spicy Food Fest.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC

22K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Follow NEWS10 ABC and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WCAX

North Country hot dog stands gets recognized

PLATTSBURGH, NY. (WCAX) - An iconic North Country hot dog stand is now on the New York State Historic Business Preservation Registry. Its opening day for Clare & Carl’s in Plattsburgh, which has been selling legendary frankfurters for 80 seasons now. Assemblyman Billy Jones writes in a tweet that...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls, NY
Society
Glens Falls, NY
Lifestyle
City
Marathon, NY
Glens Falls, NY
Sports
City
Glens Falls, NY
YourErie

Flagship City Food Hall to hold benefit for Ukraine

Local support for Ukraine continues to grow. This time, a fundraiser is set to take place that’s sure to satisfy your tastebuds. A benefit for Ukraine will be held at Flagship City Food Hall on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Snacks, refreshments, raffles and prizes will be part of the […]
ERIE, PA
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
I-95 FM

A Dead Fisher Cat In Hampden Creates The Most ‘Maine’ Discussion Ever

Sometimes you think a conversation is headed one way... This morning on my way to work, I noticed something in the road that I kind of assumed was roadkill of some nature. Really, I didn't think much of it as it was on the other side of the road. We've all done it. I mean, it was dark still, so I assumed it was a skunk or maybe even a porcupine.
HAMPDEN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central School#Gas Prices#Food Truck#Charity#Marathon Dance#The Shirt Factory#Shmd
101.5 WPDH

Landmark Drive-In Burger, Ice Cream Joint to Close after 20 Years

Customers are devastated by the announcement that one of the Hudson Valley's most loved burger and ice cream joints will be closing forever. Although there hasn't been an official announcement yet, diners have been lamenting over rumors that their favorite restaurant was planning to shutter its doors after two decades.
HUDSON, NY
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Storm

Editor’s note: Pet of the week is a weekly feature profiling pets at the Humane Society of Marathon County in need of a home. To find out more about this week’s pet and the adoption process, visit the HSMC website here. This feature is brought to you by Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Charities
96.9 WOUR

Pizza from Upstate NY Pizzeria Wins Second Best in the World

Mama mia! A Upstate New York pizzeria can now lay claim to making the second best pizza IN THE WHOLE WORLD!. Chef Charlie Webb, owner of Poughkeepsie's Hudson & Packard pizzeria, took home the second place prize at the International Pizza Challenge in Las Vegas recently. Webb's delicious creation won the second place prize in the "pan division." His winning dish was called the "Holè Molè" -- made with duck confit, Oaxaca cheese, mole negro, habanero salsa and avocado puree. With exotic ingredients like that, how can you go wrong?
RESTAURANTS
Daily Voice

Body Of Missing Westport Man Found In Adirondacks In Upstate NY

The body of a Connecticut man who went missing while hiking in the high peaks of the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York has been found. Fairfield County resident Thomas A. Howard, age 61, of Westport, went missing on Wednesday, March 16, while hiking on Mount Colden in the town of North Elba, in Essex County, New York, just south of Plattsburgh near the Canadian and Vermont borders.
WESTPORT, CT
103.9 The Breeze

Be Aware Of This Bug This Spring In New York State

Spring isn't here officially until Sunday, but everyone is enjoying the warmer temperatures around New York State this week. Spring is always a fun time for because it's the first time in months that we can get out of the house and have outdoor activities, patio dining and all kinds of other things.
SCIENCE
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

22K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy