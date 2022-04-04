ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Man Burned in Fire That Destroyed Milford Home

WBOC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILFORD, Del.- A 52-year-old man suffered burns in an early Monday morning fire that left a Milford home in ruins, authorities said. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened...

www.wboc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reading Eagle

Man found with burns after dryer fire in Reading

Reading fire and ambulance crews were dispatched Wednesday night for a man with burns and smoke inhalation in the 300 block of South 17th Street. Crews were called about 9:15 p.m. for a man “out of it but conscious” in the basement of a house about 20 minutes after a dryer fire, according to emergency reports.
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Milford, DE
Crime & Safety
City
Milford, DE
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Milford, DE
Accidents
Local
Delaware Accidents
WMDT.com

Three charged in Dover narcotics investigation

DOVER, Del. – Three people are facing charges after being linked to a narcotics investigation on Thursday. Dover Police say Orlando Batson was selling heroin while on level 4 probation. Investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for Batson’s home in the Unit Block of North Edgehill Avenue. Officers contacted Batson in a traffic stop before executing the search warrant.
DOVER, DE
Daily Voice

Ambulance Hit While Responded To Crash In Central PA

An ambulance was hit while on the way to a crash, emergency dispatchers told Daily Voice. Grantville Volunteer Fire Company was called to ambulance crash involving entrapment at East Canal and Laudermilch roads in East Hanover Township around 4 p.m., authorities say. Multiple people were taken to area hopsitals from...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Heavy Fire#Burn Center#Delaware State Police#Accident
Daily Voice

State Police ID Driver Killed On I-295 In South Jersey

Authorities have released the name of a Camden County man killed when his car struck a concrete barrier in Salem County. Anthony Joy Jr., 58, of Pine Hill, was driving a Nissan Sentra south on Interstate 295 in Carneys Point Township shortly before 8 a.m. on March 20, according to Trooper Charles Marchan, a New Jersey State Police spokesman.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Tragedy for elderly couple that vanished while driving RV through Nevada: Husband, 72, is found dead and his wife, 69, is airlifted to hospital after their empty camper is discovered stuck in the mud

An elderly Indianapolis couple who vanished ten day ago during a West Coast RV trip has been found on a remote mountain in Nevada - with the husband dead and the wife needing medical care - as the pair apparently tried to seek higher ground to call for help after their camper got 'stuck in the mud.'
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy