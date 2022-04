Read on as the actor opens his heart about an experience that he says was truly moving. On March 31 — also known as the day before the shot heard ’round daytime on The Bold and the Beautiful — Tanner Novlan took to Instagram to share a meaningful recent experience that he’d had with wife Kayla Ewell (ex-Caitlin). “Yesterday,” he began, “I went to visit the US/Mexico Border with This Is About Humanity,” a community dedicated to raising awareness about separated and reunified families and vulnerable communities on both sides of the border.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO